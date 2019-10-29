The Challenge‘s Leroy Garrett has always been known for his loyalty: to his pal Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and to his former Real World: Las Vegas castmate Nany Gonzalez. But on this week’s episode of War of the Worlds 2, it looks like he’s about to make a rather surprising power move.

When Bananas was eliminated early in the competition, the battle between two alliances on Team U.S.A. — one led by Bananas, now taken over by Jordan Wiseley, and one led by Paulie Calafiore and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello — only intensified. And it left fan-favorite player Leroy a bit unmoored. But no more!

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode, we see Leroy strategizing with a new crew: Cara Maria, “Ninja” Natalie Duran, Ashley Mitchell, and his on-off flame, Kam Williams.

“I’m always screaming loyalty. I am loyal to the American team,” he says in a confessional. “But maybe I need to get out of the mindset of ‘this is a team.’ I need to align myself with the strongest numbers, and right now, Paulie has the strongest numbers. So now that I have a new alliance in the game, I’m going to just ride it out until the wheels fall off.”

But Leroy’s big shift isn’t the only morsel about the episode dropped in this sneak peek.

When last week’s installment ended, a big fight between Jordan and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran had begun for the second time this season. After Jordan mimicked Turbo’s walk, Turbo began shouting and security stepped in to keep the men apart. Turbo appeared to battle with the security guards, presumably in an attempt to get to Jordan.

“There’s a look in Turbo’s eyes that I’ve only seen on the Discovery Channel,” Zach Nichols said, just before the episode ended in a cliffhanger.

In the sneak peek, Cara Maria says, “We need him to come back,” referring to Turbo, who presumably was taken away from the house to cool down (at the very least). “Jordan is more scared of losing to him in an elimination than he is of getting ‘killed’ [air quotes] by Turbo in this house. That’s why he doesn’t want him to come back.”

“We have to play dirty,” Cara Maria decides.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.