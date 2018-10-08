The Challenge Alum Vinny Foti Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Failure

The Challenge alum Vinny Foti is receiving medical care after suffering from heart failure.

Foti remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital, according to a GoFundMe campaign page set up by his family and friends.

The page, which was set up on Oct. 5, says Foti is “on a ventilator and is sedated.”

“Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure. He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband. We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family,” reads the description. “They have two daughters ages 2yrs, and 2 months old. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

On Sunday, Foti’s wife, Krista Foti, said her husband’s health is slowly improving.

“Thanks again for your prays [sic], tweets, posts, likes, babysitter offers and donations. We have a good update today,” she wrote. “I went and saw Vinny. He is looking a lot better today, his fever went down to 100, The fluid is all drained out of his lungs, he moved his hands and opened his eyes even though they were rolled back. That’s a start. He is still in ICU on ventilator. Thanks for all the love.”

In another post from the weekend, she posted a video of Foti with their 2-month-old daughter.

We love you Vinny Foti. Be strong we need you ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yLhNJYeBGS — Krista Foti (@KristaLVChateau) October 7, 2018

“Be strong we need you,” she wrote alongside heart and praying hands emojis.

Foti first appeared on the Fresh Meat II season of The Challenge in 2010. He later made his return to the show on season 20 Cutthroat competition and season 22’s Battle of the Exes.