New The Challenge Docuseries Tells the Untold History of MTV's Long-Running Reality Competition
Get ready, Challenge fans: a never-before-seen docuseries, focused on the franchise's 24-year run, is headed to screens!
MTV unveiled the first teaser for The Challenge: Untold History — a six-part documentary series providing an in-depth look into the franchise that set the reality competition genre in motion in 1998 — at Sunday night's 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
2022 nominee Chris "CT" Tamburello introduced the clip, which featured a slew of Challenge favorites including Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Aneesa Ferreira.
These all-star competitors shared their perspective about how the long-running TV series is "one of the toughest sports mentally and physically," according to Mizanin.
Ferreira added, "The Challenge is a really competitive sleepover camp."
Devenanzio also noted, "It's got strategy, it's got manipulation."
Set to premiere sometime this summer, Untold History will offer up insight into the making of the show, with input from competitors, producers, media analysts and celebrity fans from Kim Kardashian to Vernon Davis and Lindsey Jacobellis.
Other Challengers from the show's 37 seasons include Wes Begmann, Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams, who will share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the show.
The latest season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is up for best competition series at the awards show. Contestants Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are also nominated for best reality romance, while Tamburello, a longtime Challenge fan-favorite, is nominated for best reality star.
The Challenge was created by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers on the new docuseries and Kristin Bihr is co-executive producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers for MTV.
This summer, The Challenge will head to CBS as part of a global two-part tournament featuring "reality titans from the CBS universe."
The CBS winner will advance to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where they'll take on the champions of The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: U.K. on Paramount+.
The winner will be named the first Challenge world champion.