The Challenge 's Zach Tells Jenna to Pick Between Him and the Show After Accusing Her of Cheating

Jenna Compono didn't expect to face a relationship challenge while competing for $1 million on The Challenge: Total Madness.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak preview of Wednesday's new episode, Compono's boyfriend back home, her fellow MTV star Zach Nichols, doubles down on his cheating accusations after going through her DMs. Just like during their video call in last week's episode, Compono denies cheating on Nichols, 32, claiming they weren't together at the time of the correspondence he found between her and another man.

"If you really didn’t do it, then you need to come home and you need to fix these things," Nichols demands in the clip.

After the couple — who met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014 — spoke last week, Compono, 27, chose to remain in the competition and continue fighting for prize money that would change both of their lives. But that decision didn't sit well with Nichols.

"If you don’t come home, I am literally done," he continues in the preview. "And I'm not even kidding. Your s— will be in a box, it will be shipped back. If you choose to stay, I don’t want to hear from you. I don’t want to talk to you. I’m just, I'm out."

With so much money at stake, Compono tells the cameras, "Honestly, I don't know what to do. It's either he has to wait until I get home, which means I could technically not have a boyfriend, or I leave now and save my relationship."

Fans know that the pair got engaged in December after the season finished filming, but they'll soon find out whether Compono had to abandon her chance at taking home $1 million to reach that milestone.