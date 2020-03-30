The First 5 Minutes of The Challenge: Total Madness Promises Danger and 'Constant Uncertainty'

The Challenge: Total Madness is almost here. But you know what’s also total madness? Getting to watch the first five minutes, right here, right now.

After the competitors touch down for the 35th season of MTV’s long-running reality competition series, it’s time for them to take a walk.

“Walking up to this challenge is one of the most ominous feelings I’ve ever had,” season 34 winner Jordan Wiseley says. “Our hearts are pumping.”

“There’s fog, it’s cold, a bunch of people I dislike and disrespect and hate,” says Wes Bergmann as he walks alongside his nemesis, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“I look to my side and it just happens to be one of the ugliest things I’ve ever seen, and that is Wes Bergmann,” Devenanzio says. “Even though Wes and I have done multiple seasons together, we’ve always been at each other’s throats, and we’ve never worked together. Everybody just knows that if Wes and I are on the same season together, it’s going to be a battle royale from day 1.”

But the drama doesn’t stop there. In his opening speech, host TJ Lavin promises, “This will be the most dangerous season we’ve ever had,” before revealing that the season will have individual winners competing for a $1 million prize.

“This will be the hardest thing that you have ever done,” Lavin continues. “You must prove that you can adapt to any situation because you will be living in a world with constant uncertainty.”

Finally, Lavin warns, “Make no mistake, the only person you can trust is yourself.”

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.