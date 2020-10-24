The Challenge's Tori Hall Marries Lawyer Dusty Gwinn 1 Month After Getting Engaged

The reality star shares two kids with her ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza

Following a whirlwind romance, The Challenge's Tori Hall married lawyer Dusty Gwinn on Friday.

Ahead of the ceremony, the reality star, 33, also shared a series of fun snaps — and revealed that she got a busted lip ahead of her big day. “Do they say fat lips are good luck on your wedding day? Because Chase was doing somersaults this morning and kicked me in my face," she said in one video, referring to her 5-year-old son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, alongside another selfie, in which she gave her followers a glimpse at her romantic white gown, she simply wrote, "It's a good day to get married."

Image zoom Tori Hall Tori Fiorenza/Instagram

Image zoom Tori Hall Tori Fiorenza/Instagram

Image zoom Tori Hall and Dusty Gwinn Kendal Sheppard/Instagram

Image zoom Tori Hall/Instagram

The reality star started dating the sports and entertainment attorney in January. They got engaged at the RH Nashville Café on Sept. 25.

"This man and his heart for Jesus, me, and the boys are more than I could have ever dreamed up," the mom of sons Brady, 9, and Chase, 5, wrote on Instagram in announcing her engagement. "He shows up, always, no questions asked (multiple states away)...he answered every question (thanks @kendalsheppard for shaking him down early), he erased any doubt, and loves us so well."

Of the decision to get down on one knee after just months of dating, Gwinn said on Instagram that he "called an audible and put the points on the board."

"I will love you forever Tori," the dad of 9-year-old daughter Landrey added.

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge's Melissa Reeves Welcomes Baby Girl — 'I Feel So Happy and Blessed'

Hall was previously married to her Challenge costar Brad Fiorenza. The two, who met on MTV's The Gauntlet III in 2008, wed in 2010. Hall and Fiorenza, 39, separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized the following year.

"I'm not the perfect parent. I was not the perfect wife. Did I cheat? No. Was it abusive? No," Hall said on the Challenge Mania podcast in January 2019 of the divorce. "It just — we didn't work."