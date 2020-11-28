The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Call Off Their Engagement: 'I Thought I Knew Love'

"We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness," Wiseley wrote in a lengthy breakup announcement

The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are going their separate ways.

On Friday, Deal, 27, and Wiseley, 30, each shared lengthy, breakup announcement posts on their respective Instagram accounts revealing that they have split up. They first met in 2017 when they competed on another reality series, Dirty XXX — they got engaged last year.

Deal began her heartfelt post, which pictured the now-exes sharing a warm embrace, writing, "I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart."

The MTV star went on: "Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper. To all the fans that have followed us, your support means the world. Please don’t look at this breakup as a failure, because we’re not looking at it this way."

"Sometimes, people need to step back and work on themselves before fully committing to the other person," she added. "This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger. I know some of you may think that there was 'one big thing' that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t. The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space."

Deal then asked the public to allow the two to mourn the loss of their relationship peacefully. She wrote, "Please understand that even though this is very amicable, we’re both still processing, hurting, and healing. The world can be cruel and the last thing we want is for people to try to pin us against one another. So please, let us heal in peace. Thank you. ❤️ "

Wiseley posted also shared news of their breakup and a slideshow of photos from happier times. "It’s been one of the toughest stretches of my life to silently struggle with our happiness and love," he began. "What this time has taught me is that I love Tori from the depths of my soul."

"She will always be one of my best friends in this world and no one will ever truly be able to understand the depths of our understanding for one another, like we do. It has been the best and most beautiful time of my life to grow with and love you, Tori ❤️," the reality star continued before partially detailing what led to their split.

"Unfortunately, we weren’t able to escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship and despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any bs 'scandal,'" he clarified. "We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness."

Wisely further wrote: "Our fans, I can’t tell you all how much your love and support for us over the years means to me. We love our community and fans and want you all to know that we will still be cheering each other on and supporting each other in everything."

He concluded: "I love Tori with all of my heart and this hurt is something I’ll never forget ... and I don’t want to. I will always cherish our time together but I’m also excited to see what the future holds for us both. I think she lights up the world around her and I can’t wait to watch. It’s been a tough time for us but we are moving through this together, even if we are going on separate paths. ... and take the weekend off, trolls. We’re just fellow humans in pain for a while. Love you all and thank you."

News of their breakup comes just two weeks ahead of the premiere of Season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, which airs on Dec. 9.

Both reality stars muted the comments on their respective posts.

The competitors turned lovers got engaged during MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 with their proposal airing on the show last year.

At the time of their engagement, Wiseley said in a statement, “I kept [the proposal] a secret from everyone, including production, right up until I thought it was a good time."