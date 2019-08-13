The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Are Engaged — and the Proposal Happens on the Show!

Image zoom Tori Deal/ Instagram

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 hasn’t even begun airing, and already we know two of its players will be walking away winners whether or not they leave the jungle as champions.

Fan favorites Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are engaged — and the proposal happens sometime during the upcoming 34th season of the hit competition series.

“Forever baby,” Wiseley, 28, wrote alongside a photo of the two of them on the beach, posted Tuesday morning on Instagram. “I love you,” Deal, 26, responded.

“I kept [the proposal] a secret from everyone (including production) right up until I thought it was a good time,” Wiseley says in a statement to MTV.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Deal says. “We had talked about being together forever and getting married, but I had no idea that the proposal was going to happen the way that it did.”

Image zoom Tori Deal/ Instagram

The happy couple first met in 2017 when the competed on Dirty XXX. Deal, an alum of Are You the One?, was a dominant rookie and made the final, while Wiseley, who was on The Real World: Portland, won the season (his fourth outing and second win).

RELATED: The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Cast Features Returning Favorites and One Massive Face-Off

Wiseley, who’s known for his confidence, admits he was nervous about popping the question but chose to do it on the show for sentimental reasons.

“I was really scared to ask Tori on the show because I know how important a woman’s proposal is,” he says. “But we met because of the show and I knew she would be super surprised.”

Image zoom Courtesy MTV

RELATED: The Challenge’s Sarah Rice Announces Divorce from Husband Landon Patterson After 4 Years of Marriage

While fans will surely be eagerly anticipating the big moment when War of the Worlds 2 premieres in a few weeks, Deal and Wiseley are looking even farther ahead.

“Right now we do not have a date set but we are looking at Fall of 2020,” Deal says. “We have a lot coming our way in the next year so we are just going to take our time and really enjoy our engagement. We could not be happier to spend the rest of our lives together!”

Us Weekly was the first to report news of the engagement.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on MTV.