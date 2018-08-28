The Challenge Host TJ Lavin Injured in BMX Accident in Vegas, Says He's '41 Still Having Fun'

The Challenge host TJ Lavin seriously injured himself in a BMX accident in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The 41-year-old opened up about the stunt-gone-wrong in a series of videos posted to his Instagram Story Monday.

“So I overshot the jump,” Lavin told the camera revealing his bloody face and a huge scar on his forehead.

“The new jump that I’ve been working on all month, I finally hit it… and overshot it by a lot,” Lavin said from his hospital bed, adding, “Yeah… 41, still having fun.”

Lavin wasn’t too shaken up over his mishap as he could be seen laughing and joking about the accident.

He later revealed he didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries. “So, in case you were wondering, the cat scan was negative. No brain problems and the knee came back no knee problems,” he said. “So, just a little stitches here and there no worries. Keeping it real.”

Soon after, Lavin was released from the hospital and took viewers back to the scene of the accident to explain what happened moment-by-moment.

He also admitted he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

A rep for MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is not the first time Lavin nearly lost his life.

In July, Lavin revealed he almost drowned in Costa Rica while filming The Challenge in 2010, months after crashing on his BMX bike yet again.

“I almost drowned out there. There’s a nasty undertow, and I went out into the ocean like nothing, like I was good, and I was like, no problem. I’m just going to go out here and go swimming,” Lavin said on Las Vegas radio show Flip The Strip.

“Before I knew it I was like 100 yards off the coast,” Lavin recalled.

Luckily, his friend was also in the water. “He was surfing and he grabbed his surfboard and rushed out there and got me,” Lavin explained on the radio show.