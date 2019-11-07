Theo Campbell is hopeful that his vision will improve after a champagne cork incident left him partially blind in his right eye.

Speaking with PeopleNow’s Reality Check, the 28-year-old Challenge star said that his vision in that eye is now blurry as he went into further detail about the “unfortunate” accident.

“You know, it was a very, very unfortunate situation,” Campbell said, explaining that he was “out partying” when a girl popped a bottle of champagne to disastrous results.

“Must’ve been her first time,” Campbell said, because “she popped it in my direction rather than up in the air. So, silly mistake from her, one in a million shot, really. She got me directly in the eye.”

Though Campbell has lost most of his vision in the eye, he said that it could have been much worse.

“You know, I thought I was going to lose my eye at first, it’s what the doctor said because it’s a pretty bad trauma to the eye,” he explained. “But, you know, he saved it, and I’m only partially blind in the eye, everything’s just a blur.”

The reality star is hopeful that he could gain some of his vision back.

“You never know, with good recovery, lots of patience, I might be able to see normally one day. But just patience until then.”

As for the woman who sent the cork flying into his face, Campbell says he never learned who she was.

“I didn’t see the girl, I was in such agony at the time,” he said, pointing out that he was much more concerned with the “blood coming out of my eyelid” than targeting the culprit.

“I don’t even know who the girl is. When you get popped in the eye and you lose something like that, the last thing you’re looking to do is point the blame at the time; I just wanted to see if it was going to be alright,” he said, adding that he’s “sure she feels bad.”

Campbell revealed on Instagram in August that he went through two surgeries after the accident, and that he initially “lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half.”

But even in the hospital, Campbell maintained his positive outlook, writing, “I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Now, Campbell says that his injury won’t stop him from continuing to compete in the future — just as soon as his doctors give him a clean bill of health.

“I was ready! I was ready to go on this season, now,” Campbell said on Reality Check, explaining that he only found out his eye wasn’t healed enough to return to the show days before he would have begun the season.

“You know, I got the call-up, I signed all the contracts and everything, and it was last minute,” he said, adding that he still has stitches in his right eye. “The doctor said it wasn’t a good idea.”

“They told me not even a week before that I’m not able to go on,” he said. “But I was ready! So once I’m all good, I’ll be back.”

