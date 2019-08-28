The Challenge's Theo Campbell Goes Blind in 1 Eye After Accident Involving a Champagne Cork

Image zoom Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley Theo Campbell/Instagra

The Challenge‘s Theo Campbell is opening up about a horrible accident that has left him blind in one eye.

On Tuesday, Campbell, 28, shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with a bandage covering his right eye alongside girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

“Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated ♥️!” the reality star wrote before sharing exactly what happened.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye,” Campbell wrote. He did not specify when the accident took place.

Campbell went on to share that his eye split in half as a result of a champagne cork. He was vacationing in Ibiza, Spain at the time of the incident.

“Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” he continued.

Despite the circumstances, Campbell is keeping a positive attitude.

“I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things,” he wrote. He then thanked Crossley, 25, for rushing to his side.

“Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe ♥️♥️♥️ if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap,” he added.

Image zoom Theo Campbell/Instagram

Image zoom Theo Campbell/Instagram

RELATED: Mel B ‘Doing Fine Now’ Following Treatment After Eye Infection Rendered Her Blind: Source

Crossley also spoke out about the accident on her Instagram Stories, writing, “It’s been a hard 24 hours.”

“No one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again,” Crossley continued. “I’ve stayed in his room over night and just wanna take him home.”

Crossley then raved over how courageous Campbell is, writing, “He’s so brave and positive hopefully it will get better thanks for your kind messages.”

Image zoom Theo Campbell Theo Campbell/Instagram

“I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful,” she added.

Crossley also shared a video of herself and Campbell cuddling up in his hospital bed as he tried to get some rest.

“Everytime the nurse leaves I sneak into his bed,” Crossley wrote over the clip.

The former Love Island UK contestants (Crossley appeared on the 2018 season and Campbell was on the show in 2017) sparked romance rumors in March when they both posted photos together while in Thailand.

RELATED: Love Island Is Coming to America! CBS Secures Rights to U.S. Version of the U.K. Dating Show

Crossley confirmed their romance in July with a sweet birthday tribute to Campbell, who placed second on the most recent season of The Challenge and is competing in the new season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which premieres on MTV on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

She shared a slideshow of adorable mirror selfies, which show herself and Campbell showing off major PDA.

“Our 3 moods 👅 happy birthday to this very tall, very crazy, very caring human. You make me very happy 💛💛💛,” she wrote.