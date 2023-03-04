'The Challenge' 's Sylvia Elsrode Is Engaged: 'I Get to Marry My Best Friend'

Elsrode celebrated her big event with costars Wes Bergmann and Nehemiah Clark by her side

The Challenge's Sylvia Elsrode is engaged!

The reality star, 34, announced on her Instagram Saturday that her longtime love Sergio Lira proposed to her.

"I get to marry my best friend! #FutureMrsLira 💍," Elsrode wrote alongside photos showing off her ring.

The last photo in the carousel captures the moment Lira got down on one knee, proposing to Elsrode in front of a red balloon arch with a background of red roses below.

The romantic display also featured a lit "Marry Me" sign with rose petals and heart balloons all around Elsrode as she stood in the middle of candles arranged in the shape of a heart.

Elsrode also reposted several of her friends' footage of her proposal as well as more photos with loved ones.

Elsrode celebrated her engagement with her costars Wes Bergmann and Nehemiah Clark — each posting their own tribute with photos of all three of The Challenge stars together and a video of Elsrode's reaction to her surprise engagement.

"My beautiful friend @syl_marie_88 got engaged last night 🥹🥹," Clark captioned his post.

"Look how far we've all come! About five years ago, before I met Sylvia I called her a Wallflower on Twitter. Not only was I wrong (holy hell I was wrong), but she's never let me live it down," Bergmann began his caption.

"Nowadays I'm at all her family functions and her family likes me better than her! In all seriousness, congrats to @syl_marie_88! She just landed one hell of a man and I'm honored to have watched it happen. Per usual, Kansas City vs errrrrrbody," he continued.

Bergmann also commented on Elsrode's post, writing, "Nehemiah and I were stand-in resident Lavender Ladies for the proposal. We can testify that it was in fact, a beautiful moment. I even cried a bit. ❤️"

Several of Elsrode's The Challenge other costars congratulated her in the comments, including Angela Babicz, Kam Williams, Derrick Kosinski, Britni Nicol, Jordan Wiseley, Natalie Negrotti and Paul Calafiore.

"So f---in beautiful! No one deserves it more. Couple goals!!!!!!! Congrats you guys!!! 🔥❤️," wrote Amanda Garcia.

"Congrats so happy for you guys ❤️" commented Kyle Christie, while Marie Roda said, "Can't wait to see the wedding dress."

