'The Challenge' 's Stephen Bear Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Revenge Porn That Targeted Costar

Reality star Stephen Bear has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after sharing a sex tape of his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison, on OnlyFans without her permission.

The Challenge alum, 33, received his sentence on Friday, per multiple outlets. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to not have any contact with his former costar ex for five years. He will have to keep authorities updated on where he lives for the next decade.

During the hearing, Judge Christopher Morgan said Bear "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording," adding, "I'm sure that you recognized the enhanced economic value to you by having Georgia Harrison, a well-known reality TV, and social media personality, in the video," per The Telegraph.

He pointed out that Harrison suffered "extensive humiliation and embarrassment" because of Bear's actions and saluted her for sharing her story with "dignity and courage."

Stephen Bear outside court. Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty

Harrison, 28, shared a statement in court and said she felt "physically sick" and was "crying hysterically for hours" when the video was published online, according to The Telegraph. "It makes me sick to think so many people have watched it."

The British influencer, who originally starred on Love Island before joining The Challenge, also said she lost money as her income "dropped dramatically."

After the sentencing, Harrison that she was "happy and relieved that this matter is finally over," the outlet reported.

"Today's sentence is a vindication of what I've been put through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously," she said.

Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear. Ricky Vigil M/GC Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

"I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity. I hope that this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone else who has been [a] victim of it [that] it gives them some sort of justice."

Bear arrived at his sentencing in a Rolls Royce and donned a black fur jacket, his girlfriend Jessica Smith by his side.

He was originally found guilty last year but sentencing was delayed for a mental health evaluation. His defense lawyer said he was evaluated for ADHD as well as anxiety and depression.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bear made £2,000 (roughly $2,400) from the footage, The Los Angeles Times reported.

In December, Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films, according to The Guardian, The Evening Standard and Sky News.

Judge Morgan released the reality star on bail at the time.

Following the verdict, Harrison said in a statement that the "last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future," per The Guardian.

"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of," she continued.

"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

During the trial, Harrison — who waived her right to anonymity — said she did not know that she was being filmed when the former couple had sex in Bear's garden on Aug. 2, 2020, The Guardian reported.

Harrison told the court that she requested Bear not share the 20-minute video captured by CCTV security cameras, but he later posted it on WhatsApp and online. She learned the video was online in early December 2020 and later had to hire someone to remove it from porn sites, according to The Guardian.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC said Bear uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially," per The Evening Standard.

However, Bear claimed that he deleted the footage the same day it was captured and never shared it with anyone. He added that he didn't "know of any video being uploaded" after he was asked about the footage being on OnlyFans.

As the trial was going on, Bear shared a deal for the adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court on Twitter, per The Guardian. He captioned the photo, "50% off my adult site for the next 24 hours. Come see why I'm trending."

Bear and Harrison first met when they were on season 33 of The Challenge. They also appeared in season 34 together.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.