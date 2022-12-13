'The Challenge' Alum Stephen Bear Found Guilty of Revenge Porn Against Ex Georgia Harrison

The Challenge alum Stephen Bear has been convicted of sharing a sex tape featuring him and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison after the footage was seen on the online subscription service OnlyFans.

On Tuesday, the English reality star, 32, was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films, according to The Guardian, The Evening Standard and Sky News.

After the verdict was read at Chelmsford Crown Court in England, Bear said, "My barrister said not to... In my opinion, from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me," per Sky News.

"I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is," he continued.

Judge Christopher Morgan responded to Bear, saying, "Thank you for that observation."

The judge bailed out the reality star until Jan. 31, when he will be sentenced, according to the outlet.

Following the verdict, Harrison, 28, said in a statement that the "last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future," per The Guardian.

"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of," she continued.

"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

During the trial, Harrison — who waived her right to anonymity — said she did not know that she was being filmed when the former couple had sex in Bear's garden on Aug. 2, 2020, The Guardian reported.

Harrison told the court that she requested Bear not share the 20-minute video captured by CCTV security cameras, but he later posted it on WhatsApp and online. She learned the video was online in early December 2020 and later had to hire someone to remove it from porn sites, according to The Guardian.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC said Bear uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially," per The Evening Standard.

However, Bear claimed that he deleted the footage the same day it was captured and never shared it with anyone. He added that he didn't "know of any video being uploaded" after he was asked about the footage being on OnlyFans.

As the trial was going on, Bear shared a deal for his adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court on Twitter, per The Guardian. He captioned the photo, "50% off my adult site for the next 24 hours. Come see why I'm trending."

Bear and Harrison first met when they were on season 33 of The Challenge. The duo immediately hit it off and were often seen flirting with each other. They also appeared on season 34 together.

In addition to The Challenge, Bear has appeared on the British reality series Shipwrecked, MTV's Ex On The Beach and won Celebrity Big Brother (UK) in 2016. As for Harrison, she appeared on season 3 of Love Island (UK) in 2017, as well as the British reality series The Only Way Is Essex.