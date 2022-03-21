“I am so happy that we’re embarking on this journey together,” Zanatta wrote on Instagram

The Challenge Star Nicole Zanatta Is Engaged to Partner Lauren: 'Can't Believe' It

Nicole Zanatta, former Real World cast member and star of MTV's The Challenge, is engaged!

"Every now and then the man upstairs sends someone down that is just really really good," Zanatta, 31, captioned an adorable video on Monday of herself proposing to her partner, Lauren. "I am so happy that we're embarking on this journey together & I still can't believe you're my fiancé! ❤️03/20/2022."

In the video, which is set to an acoustic rendition of Paramore's "Still Into You," Zanatta can be seen stroking her partner's hair as they stand in front of a cute engagement-themed background consisting of heart and diamond ring-shaped balloons, rose petals and a banner that appears to read, "Will you marry me?"

The clip shows the reality star getting down on one knee to pop the question.

After what is very clearly a "yes," the couple embraces one another and seals the union with a good old-fashioned make-out session, and the video ends with them hugging each other tightly.

Fans and friends alike rushed to the comment section to congratulate Zanatta on her engagement, including many of her The Challenge costars.

"Omg so happy for you sister. Congrats!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," Amanda Garcia wrote, while Corey Lay added, "CONGRATS!!!! This is so incredible!!!! 😍😍." Jenna Compono chimed in with, "Omg congrats!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

It appears that the couple started dating a little over a year ago, as Zanatta posted a sweet tribute to Lauren on New Year's Day, writing, "A year later & you make it all worth it. Happy New Years from us to you ❤️ 🍾."

In August last year, the Challenge star marked her partner's 33rd birthday with a touching dedication to her on Instagram, writing in part, "Most people have trouble putting love into words. But I can for the first time in my life say that i have met my other half and waking up next to you completes my day. You're my Christmas morning everyday."

"There hasn't been a day that I didn't want to spend without you. Thank you for accepting me for who I am. I love you with all my heart and nothing will change that," she continued. "This is the first but not the last birthday we spend with each other. Again. Happy 33rd birthday my love."