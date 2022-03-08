The Challenge Star Jordan Wiseley Volunteers in Poland amid War in Ukraine

"I came out to help in any way possible ... I feel really good about being here," Jordan Wiseley said

The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley was seen volunteering at a border crossing in Poland amid the Russian invasion.

"I came out to just help in any way possible," Wiseley, 31, said in a video shared on TikTok. "I've got a lot of skills so I drive ... So I feel good being out here."

"I came out here with my mate, who's an EMT [Emergency Medical Technician]. So anything medical...," he added as a shuttle arrived, noting that he and a few others were gearing up to bring back additional supplies to the border.

His friend also appeared on camera, sharing that he previously worked as a firefighter in Boston and is now an EMT in Los Angeles.

He explained that he and his "best mate" Wiseley "couldn't wait any longer," adding: "We booked a plane ticket 48 hours ago, landed yesterday. We're just here to do whatever we can however we can."

Humanitarian aid in Ukraine Credit: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe that shared photos of Wiseley and others assisting at the border has raised more than $1,300 of its $2,500 goal in an effort to continue providing relief.

"They have helped countless families cross the border and are continuing to deliver supplies into Ukraine to help with military aid," the campaign reads alongside a picture of Wiseley, his friend, and others.

"The crossing that opened right before they arrived is now busy with traffic and people trying to get through. They have seen heartbreaking moments like mothers and children saying goodbye to their fathers, who are staying behind in Ukraine to fight. These incredible people have shown such strength."

Humanitarian aid in Ukraine Credit: GoFundMe

"In the last few days alone, they have helped countless people and delivered supplies to armed forces and those still living in Ukraine and are paying for it all out of their own pockets," the campaign says. "This is where we come in; the funding raised here will help provide additional resources to those in need at the border."

The statement on the page adds, "This group began with ten strangers who found one another through an app called discord and now have become an official organization providing humanitarian aid and assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces and people. They are currently transporting goods received from around the world into Ukraine, based on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and government."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia. With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."