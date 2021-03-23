The Challenge's Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio to Host New Show After SNL, Celebrity Sleepover

The reality star will interview guests like Margaret Cho, Sammy Hagar and Tiffani Thiessen from his living room starting April 3

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio wants you to stay up late with him.

The seven-time Challenge champion, 38, will host Celebrity Sleepover, a new late night show that will air after Saturday Night Live on NBC beginning April 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shot from Devenanzio's living room, the four-episode run will feature celebrity interviews, adult-only games, and fun with food and drink. Actress Tiffani Thiessen will be the first guest on the April 3 premiere, followed by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey on April 10 and musician Sammy Hagar on April 17.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Worst Cooks in America chef Anne Burrell — who mentored Devenanzio when he competed on season 20 of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition last year — will stop by the April 3 and 24 episodes. Comedians Kerry Coddett and Dariany Santana and reality star Justina Valentine will make appearances, too.

"As my fans know, I'm always up for a good challenge, and talking to celebrities from the comfort of my living room and theirs, was the perfect distraction during my time at home," Devenanzio said in a statement. "This show has everything — it's fun and it's like nothing else in late night — and it's PJ-rated. Who else can say that!"

RELATED VIDEO: Devin Walker on Why It's More 'Difficult' for Some Costars to Lose to Competition Like Him

Devenanzio previously hosted travel show 1st Look, which aired in the same time slot that Celebrity Sleepover will take, and competed on 20 seasons of MTV's The Challenge. He most recently appeared on The Challenge: Total Madness and won $500,000.