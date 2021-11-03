The Challenge's Chris 'CT' Tamburello to Star in Most Dangerous Game Remake

Chris "CT" Tamburello's next big challenge involves navigating a major acting role.

The Challenge star, 41, is set to star in a remake of the 1932 film The Most Dangerous Game, Deadline reported Monday. He will appear opposite Oscar nominee Tom Berenger.

According to the news outlet, the upcoming film put a new "twist" on the premise of the original movie, following a father and son who are shipwrecked and "find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt."

Entertainment Weekly reported Tamburello will play the character of Sanger Rainsford, a big-game hunter in the 1930s movie. The latest iteration, written and directed by Justin Lee, also stars Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay, and Randy Charach.

Tamburello confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself filming alongside a screenshot of the Deadline story. "Remake of the 1930s Classic @deadline @koenigpictures @justinleedirect #MostDangerousGame #LFG #LinkInBio," he captioned the post.

Tamburello received support from fellow Challenge stars on his big career move in the comment section of his Instagram post. Cory Wharton reacted with three hand-clapping emojis, while Emily Schromm referred to Tamburello as "the coolest." Tori Deal also called the accomplishment "f------ epic."

Tamburello has added a few credits to his acting resumé in recent years: The Most Dangerous Game marks his second film role after 2019's Habitual and he will appear on D.O.P.E. UNIT next year.

Tamburello has also become a prominent player on The Challenge, winning four times across his 18-season run. He won two spinoff seasons as well.

Currently, fans can see Tamburello competing for another victory on season 37's Spies, Lies and Allies.