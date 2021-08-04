T.J. Lavin Says 'A--es Are on the Line' in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — Watch Trailer

Spies, lies, allies and … more lies.

The trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies proves the new season will be an international affair that puts longtime competitors at odds with one another as newbies come in and threaten to take over the game.

"Agents, here on The Challenge, missions are harder. My eliminations, tougher," host T.J. Lavin says. "So I brought 34 of the world's most elite agents from around the globe to test every one of your skills."

The Challenge 37 Credit: MTV

The upcoming 37th installment of The Challenge, which takes place in Croatia, features contestants from shows such as Big Brother Nigeria, Love Island Germany, Paradise Hotel Sweden and the Romanian, Spanish and Turkish versions of Survivor.

"All of us vets, we have to stick together — because we're going to be outnumbered," veteran Challenger Nany Gonzalez says in the trailer.

Along with fierce competition, Spies, Lies and Allies seems like it will be filled with its fair share of romance, too. The preview shows Gonzalez, 32, smooching fellow vet Kaycee Clark, as well as Nelson Thomas and Ashley Mitchell and newcomers Michele Fitzgerald and Emmanuel Neagu making out.

"As you can see, the twists keep coming," teases Lavin, 44. "A--es are on the line."