The Challenge Players Battle for 'Maverick' Status in Special Top Gun-Inspired Challenge: WATCH

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies teamed up with Top Gun: Maverick for a unique weekly challenge involving a sinking fighter jet

The cast of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies is about to attempt to write checks their bodies can cash!

The long-running MTV competition series has partnered with Top Gun: Maverick for a special weekly challenge inspired by the upcoming movie starring Tom Cruise.

In an exclusive clip detailing the "Submerged" mission, host TJ Lavin arrives just as Cruise's character would — on a motorcycle, wearing a leather jacket and aviator sunglasses — and introduces a video of Top Gun: Maverick stars Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell describing the training they went through to prepare for the film.

"Being in this film was a dream, but nothing could have prepared us for the vigorous and intense training program we had to complete before stepping foot in an F-18 fighter jet," Barbaro says. "We even had to complete an official naval aviation survival course, you guessed it, underwater."

The Challenge Credit: MTV

"Now it's your turn," Ramirez adds. "Today, we'll see who's the maverick of this mission."

"Hanging behind me, there is a custom-built aircraft," Lavin points out. "We've created this aircraft to emulate Top Gun's iconic fighter jets."

According to MTV, the players will replicate a water landing exercise that was part of the actual training that Cruise and the cast completed for the film. Due to time constraints, production sourced and fabricated a custom plane representative of those in the movie, all through the magic of 3D printing.

As for the mission itself, talk to me, Goose — er, TJ: "In your respective cells, you are going to take a seat in that fighter jet," Lavin explains. "Then, it's going to be submerged in the water and the cabin will begin to flood."

As the jet fills with water, the players will have to hold their own as they collect 25 tiles with symbols on them left inside and outside the jet, and then recreate a key left underneath one of the wings.

"If you want to come out on top in this mission, you're going to have to act like a real maverick and remain calm under pressure," Lavin says.

The winners of this mission will become the Agency and receive "a very special prize." What Lavin didn't say, but is probably true, is that there will be no points for second place.

While we don't know what that prize is — guess it's classified — it's clear Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell are especially excited for this mission.