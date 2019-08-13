The Challenge’s Sarah Rice Announces Divorce from Husband Landon Patterson After 4 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Landon Patterson, Sarah Rice Sara Rice/Instagram

After four years of marriage, The Challenge alum Sarah Rice is calling it quits with her husband Landon Patterson.

“It’s due time that I share with my Brain Candy Brainiacs… more about my own evolution,” Rice, 33, said on the podcast she hosts with fellow “recovering reality TV star” Susie Meister.

Rice revealed the news to her listeners by noting the fact that several of her followers had probably noticed Patterson missing from her recent Instagram posts.

“You guys are probably like, ‘Where’s Landon?’ and, ‘She hasn’t been talking about him,'” Rice continued. “And that’s because we’re gonna get a divorce, or we’re getting one. Going through the whole process.”

The reality star went on to say that two people can “be really good, but not a good fit.”

“You gotta, like, follow what your soul says is your path,” she told her podcast co-host.

“It felt like every day I was moving a little bit a little bit away from… who I am,” she said, adding that a recent road trip gave her time to contemplate her marriage.

“I was like, I just have to tell him that I love him, but I’m just not in love with him,” she continued. “It’s real hard to do.”

RELATED: The Challenge’s Sarah Rice Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: ‘I Felt Like a Coffin’

“It’s kind of like a palm tree and an oak tree,” Rice explained. “Like they’re both strong trees, but if you put them next to each other, one’s not going to survive.”

Rice and Patterson tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend in 2015. In an Instagram post last year, the MTV star gave her husband a shout-out on their third anniversary.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Smith Says ‘Life Is Much Better’ After Split From Jay Smith

“Celebrating three years of (mostly) marital bliss with this handsome hunk. He has made this week so special and I am so lucky to have him by my side. I love you,” she wrote in the caption under a photo of the two smiling together during a trip to Hawaii.

The pair experienced heartbreak earlier in 2018 after Rice suffered a miscarriage.

Image zoom Sarah Rice Sara Rice/Instagram

RELATED: Whitney Port Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage 2 Weeks Ago — Why She Felt ‘Guilt’

“It was so exciting, it was great. It was so hard to keep my mouth shut,” Rice shared on the Brain Candy podcast at the time of the heartbreaking experience. “But, then I got another surprise when I went in for my first ultrasound at 12 weeks and the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, so no more baby and I had a miscarriage, so that was really hard.”

Rice said it was Patterson who helped her identify her emotions.

“I think for the first time in my entire life, I felt sorrow. I had felt grief before. I felt loss,” she said. “Landon was the one who said … you felt grief, this is sorrow. You can’t explain it away.”

In an Instagram post about the miscarriage, Rice said she wants to let other women who go through the same thing know that they are not alone.

“This last month was a tough one,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with Patterson. “@iatewhat and I had some big plans and then all of a sudden things changed, as they often do. In the latest episode of the @braincandypodcast, I share our story. It wasn’t easy, but I hope it lets other women out there know they are not alone.💕💕💕💕”

Rice, who first appeared on MTV on The Real World: Brooklyn in 2009, is a nine-time competitor (and two-time winner) on The Challenge. Her last outing was Rivals III in 2016, which she won with partner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who famously had the choice and opted not to share the prize purse with her.

Rice recently completed her Masters degree in marriage and family therapy.