Tori Deal Calls Ex Jordan Wiseley a 'Liar' as He Says He Didn't Join 'The Challenge' 'to Get Back at You'

The Challenge: Ride or Dies is sure to be full of especially curveballs for it contestants.

In the new supertrailer for season 38 of The Challenge, veteran Jordan Wiseley makes ex-fiancée Tori Deal's jaw drop when he joins the competition with partner Aneesa Ferreira.

Ride or Dies marks the first time Jordan and Tori have participated in the same Challenge since their public breakup in November 2020, and it seems the two have some unfinished business.

"Being with Jordan, I put my sadness on him," Tori tells partner Devin Walker, who says the exes never reached real closure.

Tori confronts Jordan later in the trailer: "You decided at one point in time you were done with me."

He counters that his decision to return to the show "isn't to, like, get back at you."

"You're a liar!" she yells.

Jordan and Tori first met while competing The Challenge: Dirty XXX, which aired in 2017. They got engaged during filming for MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, with Jordan's proposal airing in November 2019.

As part of the lengthy Instagram posts they each shared announcing their breakup, Tori wrote: "I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it's time to experience life apart."

She noted, "This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger. I know some of you may think that there was 'one big thing' that happened to cause this, but there wasn't. The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space."

For his part, Jordan wrote, "It's been one of the toughest stretches of my life to silently struggle with our happiness and love," he began. "What this time has taught me is that I love Tori from the depths of my soul."

He added, "We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness. ... I love Tori with all of my heart and this hurt is something I'll never forget ... and I don't want to. I will always cherish our time together but I'm also excited to see what the future holds for us both. I think she lights up the world around her and I can't wait to watch. It's been a tough time for us but we are moving through this together, even if we are going on separate paths."

LAURA BARISONZI/Paramount

Beyond the simmering tension between Jordan and Tori, the Ride or Dies trailer also shows The Challenge's signature blend of hookups and breakdowns.

Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran butting heads despite their history as former War of the Worlds partners. And Big Brother alum Fessy Shaffaat cuddles with several women, prompting the return of his nickname "Messy Fessy."

This season will also see the return of Challenge favorites, including seven-time winner Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor and Kaycee Clark.

As ever, longtime host TJ Lavin is calling the shots as the competitors vie for the $1 million prize.

The new season premieres Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.