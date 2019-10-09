The Challenge's Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello Split: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello have called it quits.

Calafiore confirmed the split during an Instagram Live on Monday, saying the breakup after more than a year of dating was a “long time coming.”

“It’s been a long time coming but Cara and I have decided that it’s probably best that we go our separate ways and are friends,” he said. “We have the utmost respect and wish her all the best. I hope that you guys can be mindful that these are two people going through real emotions right now.”

Without giving any insight as to what caused the split, Calafiore said he and Sorbello have remained friends.

“It’s not easy but sometimes people are better off as friends and that’s just how it is,” he said. “We will be okay and we still have each other’s back.”

Sorbello has yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

Calafiore, 30, and Sorbello, 32, first hooked up last year while they were filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning — and while he was still dating The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alumna Danielle Maltby. Though Calafiore and Maltby, 33, split after the cheating scandal was made public, they’d continued to see each other in 2018 while he pursued an “open relationship” with Sorbello.

In December, the love triangle came to a head when both women spoke out against Calafiore, claiming he was two-timing them. But a few months later, Calafiore and Sorbello got back together — and this time, Maltby was out of the picture.

In May, Calafiore and Sorbello told PEOPLE they were moving in together.

“I’m happy to say that we’ll be getting a place together in the near future,” he revealed. “But right now, we’re just enjoying each other’s time. We’re just enjoying life. We’ve definitely been through hell and back in and out of The Challenge both times around and it’s only a testament to the connection we have that we have only grown stronger and closer together through everything. It’s a really nasty world out there sometimes and we are standing the test of time.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.