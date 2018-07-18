The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Comes Out as Pansexual: I Wanted to 'Share My Truth'

Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti has come out as pansexual.

Negrotti revealed she is pansexual and currently dating a woman during Tuesday night’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

“I am pansexual and I’m okay with that now,” she said.

Negrotti, 28, also claimed that fellow Challenge castmate Kaleigh Morris outed her on social media following a fight during last season’s Vendettas.

Natalie Negrotti Monty Brinton/CBS/Getty

“Kaleigh, she outed me for being a lesbian on Instagram,” she said. “I wasn’t ready and I haven’t even got the opportunity to tell my whole family. She just did it in a really malicious way and that’s not fair to me. but I know that I’ll never forget and I’ll never be her friend.”

After the episode aired, Negrotti said she decided to tell her story in hopes that it encourages people to spread love, not hate.

“I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions,” she tweeted. “I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate.”

I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate — Natalia Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) July 18, 2018

She also posted on Instagram about how happy she feels to finally accept herself for who she truly is.

“Accepting myself as I was designed led me to the day I stopped trying to fit into a world that never really fit with me and gave me the chance to blossom into the person I am today,” she captioned a photo of herself.

The Big Brother alum also opened up about her sexuality while appearing on Us Weekly‘s Watch with Us podcast. She said she was forced to come out to her family after news spread on social media.

“It’s been a 28-year battle for me,” she said. “I wanted to set a standard because you can’t do that. There are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed inappropriately.”

She continued: “Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard … I wanted to come out in the right way, I wanted to turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”

Negrotti is currently dating a woman whom she called her “biggest supporter.”

“She’s a really great fit for me, and she’s really special to me,” she said.