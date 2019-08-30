It may be a War of the Worlds, but The Challenge castmates have brought the feuding back to their homeland.

While Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio usually reserves his insults for his Challenge enemy Wes Bergmann, he and his War of the Worlds 2 costar Nany González didn’t have many kind words to say about Cara Maria Sorbello when they stopped by PEOPLE Now this week.

“I don’t like who she is today,” said González, 30. “I don’t think she’s a good person, and that’s outside of the game and in the game. … The Cara Maria that I saw last season is not the Cara Maria that I want to have in my life.”

Image zoom Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio; Cara Maria Sorbello; Nany González Terry Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty; Paul Zimmerman/WireImage; Terry Scott/Barcroft Media via Getty

Sorbello fell out of favor with many of her fellow Challenge vets when she started dating Big Brother star-turned-Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore, who made himself an early target upon joining the MTV franchise thanks to his brazen, unapologetic attitude, his penchant for schemes and his ability to win challenges.

In recent seasons, Sorbello, 33, would align with Calafiore, 30, over some of her longtime castmates, resulting in tension with costars like González and Devenanzio.

“We had our issues in the past,” said Devenanzio, 37. “We put all our differences aside. We had this amazing experience on one of the Challenges where we actually became really close and really good friends. Because of recent events in her life with new relationships, that’s completely changed. Our relationships changed and there really is a darkness that’s come over her recently that I think has changed our relationship.”

Image zoom Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. Cara Maria Sorbello/Instagram

Sorbello and Calafiore weathered a cheating scandal involving The Bachelor‘s Danielle Maltby, and have since moved in together. Now, Sorbello and Calafiore are both back on the 34th season of The Challenge alongside González and Devenanzio.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.