The Challenge's Melissa Reeves Welcomes Baby Girl: 'I Feel So Happy and Blessed'

"Words can’t describe how in love with this little angel I am," Melissa Reeves said about her baby girl

Melissa Reeves' world has "changed forever" in the best possible way.

On May 24, The Challenge star became a mom when she welcomed daughter Vienna Simpson Reeves via C-section. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

"24/05/2020 My world changed forever 💞 my baby girl arrived right on her due date 💗 words can’t describe how in love with this little angel I am. I feel so happy and blessed. 👶🏼 🍼 ," Reeves captioned a may 25 Instagram photo of herself nursing her baby girl in a hospital bed. "I was in labour for 3 days, then we had to opt for a C section because it turns out she is one big baby, she’s 8lb 11!!"

Although Reeves, who competed on Total Madness, announced her daughter's arrival one day after the birth, she waited more than a week to "properly introduce" her followers to the baby.

"I’d like to properly introduce you all to my baby girl..... Her name Vienna Simpson Reeves 🥰," she captioned a snap of herself gazing at her daughter while lying down beside Vienna. "Born on 24/05/2020 weighing 8lb 11 👶🏽 For years Iv heard people say that there’s no love like a mothers love, and for the first time in my life I finally understand that. From the second she was born I felt this lioness motherly instinct kick in. I am completely besotted with her 🥰."

"I’ve known your dad for such a long time now, I never would have imagined that one day he would give me this perfect little girl. We are so lucky and blessed to have created such a beautiful, healthy baby girl. We love you Vienna ❤️ @dannysimpson," she said, tagging English soccer player Danny Simpson. (He has yet to comment about the birth on social media.)

Reflecting on her baby's birth in a May 31 Instagram post, Reeves admitted that it "was a completely different experience than I ever could have ever imagined" and that "my birth plan went out the window & absolutely nothing went smoothly."

And while the new mom was loving soaking up quality time at the hospital with the newborn, she was unable to have visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"So me & baby only have 2 more nights left in hospital until we can finally go home 💗 As much as I’m absolutely loving having her all to myself whilst staying in hospital It’s also been really hard not being able to have any visitor’s because of #coronavirus," she captioned a May 28 post of herself and the sleeping infant at the Liverpool Women's Hospital.

"It’s sad that our loved ones haven’t even been able to meet her yet. We did have a Simba moment at the hospital window so my dad could meet his granddaughter. As nice as it was for him to be able to see her, I felt so bad on him that he can’t meet her yet and give her a cuddle," she continued. "I feel like Iv been living in my own bubble since she was born. I can’t put into words how happy & blessed I feel to have her. I just sit and stare at her in awe of how perfect she is. I feel so lucky. She really is the love of my life ❤️."

Now that Reeves is at home with little Vienna, the mom and daughter are enjoying lots of cuddle time.

In a post shared over the weekend, Reeves wore a pink robe that matched her baby girl's swaddle as they enjoyed a "lazy Sunday" at home.

In mid-January, the British reality star announced that she was pregnant.

"Mini me coming summer 2020 👶 🍼" she captioned a bikini photo of herself cradling her bump.

According to Reeves' Instagram profile, she is raising her daughter as a single mother.