"This upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means," Nany González said

After Kaycee Clark and Nany González were spotted kissing in the new trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, the veteran players are addressing the romance rumors.

"Kaycee and I met on Total Madness. We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us," González, 32, told E! News on Friday. "I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."

Clark, meanwhile, considered spending time with González to be a highlight of her experience on the upcoming season, which premieres Aug. 11 on MTV.

"Whenever I am competing on a reality show, I'm always in compete mode and that's my main focus," said Clark, 33. "So this time around, playing the game while getting closer to someone is a whole different vibe and I love it."

She continued, "The Challenge is a really hard game mentally, emotionally and physically so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She's a badass."

Days before the show's season 37 trailer dropped, González posted photos with Clark on Instagram and captioned the post, "Magnetic."

González, who is typically based in Florida, shared on Thursday that she was flying to California and posted a photo cozied up with Clark on Friday on her Instagram Story.

Kaycee Clark and Nany González Credit: Nany González/Instagram

Clark and González also raved about each other's respective performances during the competition.

"In a game sense, I definitely love watching Kaycee compete," González told E! News. "She's insanely athletic. She's like a little superhero and in my mind there's nothing she can't do! On a personal level, I love how genuine and kindhearted she is to everyone she meets. She is truly beautiful inside and out."

Clark added, "I love how caring and real Nany is. She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me everyday."

When the pair first met on The Challenge: Total Madness, which aired last year, they forged a strong bond — even while Clark was in a relationship with someone else.

Though González told MTV News in June 2020 that they were just "bunkmates," she praised Clark as "the most humble, most kind, most considerate human being I've ever met in a Challenge house."

"As a rookie, looking at her, there was never a point where I was like, 'Is she lying?' I never once doubted her, and she is a great person," she said, noting that Clark matches "every single bullet point" of someone she would consider an "ideal soulmate."