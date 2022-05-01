The Challenge alums showed off Williams' spectacular engagement ring on Saturday at a baby shower for the couple's first child, who is due in June

The Challenge's Kam Williams Shows Off Engagement Ring at Her and Leroy Garrett's Baby Shower

The Challenge alums showed off Williams' spectacular engagement ring on Saturday at a baby shower for the couple's first child, a boy who is due in June.

Williams, 27, gave fans a look at her new ring in an Instagram Story posted by costar Nelson Thomas. In the clip, she shows off her new ring after Thomas, 33, appears to photobomb Williams and fellow Challenge regular Kaycee Clark.

"Show me the ring! Show me the ring!" Thomas exclaims as he runs up to Williams, who then offers him her hand to show the camera.

Clark, 34, also grabbed a shot of Williams' ring, which she shared on her own Instagram Story. In the clip, Williams says, "That's my man, and I'll stick beside him!"

Several other Challenge alum were in attendance at Saturday's baby shower, including Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Nany González.

Williams and Garrett first began dating after meeting on The Challenge: Vendettas, which aired in 2018. The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in December 2021 shortly before Christmas.

In an Instagram post announcing the big news, the Are You the One? alum wrote, "We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️."

She added, "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber& can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021 🎄."

Garrett called the baby "Our greatest gift" in the caption of his post announcing the pregnancy, adding: "Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful ... His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy 🙌🏽🖤 👶🍼."

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams | Credit: Kam Williams/instagram

The year prior, Williams and Garrett moved into a Houston home together.

"Babe we did it 🙌🏽," the Real World: Las Vegas alum wrote in his post. "It's official we're moving to Houston 👫🏽. It's so crazy, I've never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I've lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible."

He continued, "You've been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That's why I'm beyond ready to start a new life with you. 🥂 to our Journey #BlackLove 🖤."

Williams shared a similar message in the caption of her Instagram post celebrating the occasion, writing, "I'm so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it's something new for the both of us."