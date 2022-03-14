The reality TV couple has been engaged since 2020

The Challenge's Kailah Casillas and Love Island's Sam Bird Elope in Gibraltar: 'Intimate Way'

Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. Bird!

The Challenge's Kailah Casillas and Love Island's Sam Bird have officially tied the knot, surprising their followers on Sunday by sharing a wedding announcement and a vlog of their nuptials.

The reality stars decided to elope in Gibraltar, which is located on the southern tip of Spain, according to Kailah's Instagram post. The pair also opted not to bring anyone along, aside from two of Sam's friends who were seen in the vlog.

"3.3.22 🤍 We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us 🤍" Kailah wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird 🤍"

"Big shoutout to everyone who helped make our day so perfect! It was truly amazing," she added.

The wedding vlog, uploaded to their shared YouTube channel, explained that the stresses of wedding planning led Kailah, 29, and Sam, 28, to forgo traditional nuptials and get married in a very intimate way.

"We don't want a big wedding, we just decided together right now," Sam said in the video. "So we are online, looking for somewhere to go in two weeks' time to get married abroad. Somewhere with sun, somewhere we can party, somewhere with vibes."

Later in the clip, the couple detailed some of their behind-the-scenes planning, from booking a wedding planning company to getting "dodgy spray tans."

Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas Credit: David Rodriguez Photography

Not long after, Kailah and Sam were exchanging written vows at the altar.

"I love your laugh, your smile, and your infectious, loving personality," Sam said.

"And in the words of my favorite movie, I'm so happy to marry you so I can kiss you anytime I want," responded a teary-eyed Kailah.

Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas Credit: David Rodriguez Photography

Kailah and Sam got engaged in August 2020 after going public with their relationship earlier that year in January. Prior to that, both reality stars had their love lives on display.

On The Challenge: Total Madness, Kailah's hookup with Stephen Bear — and her subsequent breakup with her boyfriend at home — were featured.

Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas Credit: David Rodriguez Photography

Sam, on the other hand, found love temporarily with Georgia Steel on Love Island. Though the pair moved in together after filming, they eventually split and later appeared on MTV's Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love together.