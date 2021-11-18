The Challenge: Josh Martinez Calls Events Leading to Ashley Mitchell's Early Exit 'Unfortunate'

Josh Martinez has reacted to Ashley Mitchell's sudden exit from The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martinez, 27, called the situation "unfortunate" but remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding what caused Mitchell to be disqualified.

"It's something that I don't want to give my energy or attention to," he said. "What I am going to say is the only people that know the truth is the cast that was there at that point in the game and production. So we're the only ones that know the reality of that situation. It's unfortunate what happened."

Mitchell was unexpectedly sent home during last week's episode after host TJ Lavin announced that the reality star had "broken one of our rules, and because of that, she was no longer able to continue in this game."

After the episode aired, Mitchell addressed the news on social media, vowing to change her behavior.

"Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call," she tweeted. "The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @challenge."

"Thank you all and @challengemtv for the rough season," she added on her Instagram Story, along with a laughing emoji. "I've definitely grown and learned alot [sic] though."

Mitchell also said she only blames herself for what happened and revealed that she has since enrolled in anger management classes.

"I just want to thank everyone whose [sic] stuck with me throughout this all. Everyone knows I'm only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot [sic]. I love you yall [sic] so much," she wrote in a second tweet.

MTV did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Mitchell, 34, first joined The Challenge in 2016 during Rivals III. She went on to win Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning — where she famously made the decision to keep the entire $1 million prize for herself instead of splitting it with her partner Hunter Barfield — and was a finalist during War of the Worlds 2.