The Challenge's Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio and Morgan Willett Split After 2 Years of Dating

Willett, 27, confirmed that The Challenge costars are "no longer together."

"I've always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together," she says in a statement issued to PEOPLE Tuesday. "While I feel heartbroken, I'm thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all."

Willett adds: "Thank you to everyone for the support and when I'm ready to share more, I will. For now, I'm just focused on spending time with my family."

Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE that Willett "is surrounded by family right now because she is not in a good headspace."

"It's very sad how this ultimately had to end," the insider continues. "But she's a strong, wonderful person and will pick up the pieces in time."

Us Weekly was the first to report the breakup news. PEOPLE has additionally reached out to Devenanzio's reps for comment.

Devenanzio, 39, and Willett met on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which aired in 2019. Following their elimination from the series, the pair embarked on a trip around the world together. They initially tried to hide their relationship before eventually making it public.

"It's so funny because people always say, 'You're dating Johnny Bananas!' And I'm like, 'No, I'm dating John Devenanzio,' " Willett told E! News last year. "He really does a good job at separating his TV character from his real-life character. And while yes, he still cracks jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he's a sweetheart and really affectionate."

News of their breakup comes after they traveled to Santa Barbara together in August. While on a family vacation in Maui, Hawaii, over the weekend, she sparked split speculation upon noting that she was feeling "sad and very betrayed."

"So here I am. Kind of at a loss," she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, per the InstaWeeklytea fan account. "It's times like these where I wonder if life would be easier if my life was not in such a public setting, so I could decipher my own feelings without the pressure of what people may think or conclude."