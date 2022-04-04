Challenge Bride Down! Jenna Compono Falls After Costars Kaycee and Nany Battle Guests for Bouquet

Stars of MTV's The Challenge gathered over the weekend to celebrate a second wedding for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who had a smaller ceremony earlier in the pandemic

The Challenge's Nany Gonzalez is a real catch!

The MTV reality star served as a bridesmaid in her costar and friend Jenna Compono's wedding to fellow ex-Challenge player Zach Nichols over the weekend.

Gonzalez's girlfriend Kaycee Clark and former Challenge star Laurel Stucky were also on hand to capture the moment Compono tossed her bouquet. And as you might expect from this crew, things got competitive, with Stucky narrating the chaos as it — and then Compono herself — went down.

In a video posted to Clark's TikTok, Stucky adopted a sports announcer voice as she said, "And it's time for the bouquet, Jenna lines up, Nany's in the front, catches it — fumbles the bouquet!"

"Kaycee's in, tick tick boom 'I got yo' back!'" said Stucky once Clark jumped into action to help out Gonzalez, but then things took a turn when Clark — bouquet in hand — accidentally knocked into Compono. Stucky did not drop out of character, exclaiming, "Boom! And she hits the bride ... Jenna's down!"

Clark, 34, captioned her TikTok, "All I do is win, win, win…no matter WHAT 😳 ….but I always got my girls back 😂" She added the hashtags #WeddingFail #BrideDown #ChallengeAccepted #BouquetToss.

She and Gonzalez, 33, shared several photos from the wedding weekend, including a sweet smooch under a neon sign reading "All you need is Love," with Gonzalez's crimson velvet bridesmaid dress complementing the red rose background and Clark's black suit jacket, bowtie and shirt over coordinating maroon high-water trousers.

Ex-arena football player Nichols, 34, and Compono, 29, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed son Anthony Joseph Nichols last September.

This wasn't actually their first wedding ceremony — they first tied the knot in a small gathering of family and friends in Michigan on March 13, 2021, after having to postpone the wedding they had planned for February 2021 due to COVID-19.

"Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised," Compono told PEOPLE last March of deciding to go forward with their legal wedding.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Wedding Credit: Brittany Brockie Photography @brittanybrockiephotography

At that ceremony, Compono wore a simple white Show Me Your Mumu gown for the special occasion, paired with "gorgeous, sparkly shoes" from Bella Belle Shoes and an Ariel Taub clutch. Nichols, meanwhile, kept his look classic in a sleek black suit.

Compono said she considered this weekend's wedding "a vow renewal" and revealed she and Nichols plan to celebrate future anniversaries on their April wedding date.