Egg Pajamas and Scrunchies! The Challenge's Georgia Harrison Takes Us Through Her Suitcase

On almost every season of MTV’s The Challenge, the cast turns up with some unusual items — which eventually find their way into a costume party of some sort.

But make no mistake: the cast is who brings those goods, not the producers looking for a great shot. Case in point: Georgia Harrison, a Love Island alum and member of Team U.K. competing in her sophomore season on War of the Worlds 2.

While in Thailand visiting the set, Harrison was kind enough to walk us through what all she brought with her.

“I have massively overpacked this year because I need to be ready,” Harrison, 24, tells PEOPLE. In addition to “a lot” of makeup, here’s a sampling of some of the items she shared, mostly meant to intimidate her competition:

“Loads of crystals, because I think they’re going to bring me luck and wealth.”

“My chicken hat, because I feel like it’s going to freak people out — and it’s been working so far.”

“My duck hat, so that when I blow dry my hair and go for a swim, no one can stop me and get in my way.”

“My lucky egg pajamas. And everyone knows these are lucky. I wore them last season, I’ll wear them every season.”

“I’ve also brought scrunchies in every single color of the rainbow. That doesn’t freak people out. That just makes you look good.”

Watch the video above to see what else is in her bag of tricks — and see how she reacts when she finds a spider in her suitcase.

In addition, Harrison says she brought eight bikinis and, because she plans to make it all the way until the finale, she bought four of every beauty product she could possibly need.

“If I came in here with one mascara, that’s like saying I’m only going to be here until that mascara runs out,” she says. “I believe in positive thinking, so I brought four of everything.”

Harrison’s fellow Team U.K. member, Kayleigh Morris, who is a stylist when she’s not battling for $1 million on reality TV, takes an exacting approach to packing for a season of The Challenge.

“It takes me about two days to make sure I’ve packed, tried everything on, planned outfits, made sure I look amazing in every single one and know that any outfit could potentially be put on with anything in my suitcase and it’ll look good,” she says. “My job makes me always aware of looking good because without looking good myself, no one’s going to come to me for style advice.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.