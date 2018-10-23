We already knew that The Challenge: Final Reckoning house was filled with beefs, but apparently pasta is the food not to be trifled with.

In the clip above, we get a longer look into what lead to that shocking moment where Cory Wharton, 27, bodyslams Tony Raines, 30, which was previously teased at the end of last week’s episode.

It all starts with a lovely, kumbaya kind of evening as the remaining Challengers enjoy a dinner out, especially Hunter Barfield and his prawns and Cory and his fettucini alfredo. But then, Tony does something unforgivable. Nope, he doesn’t cheat on girlfriend (now fiancée!) Alyssa Giacone: He throws away Cory’s leftovers!

“We’re on our way back to the house and out of nowhere, Tony grabs my pasta and just throws it out the window,” Cory claims. “And then he kinda laughed and I just felt like he was trying to embarrass me.”

“A guy shows you some pasta that just got sat on: ‘Oh, okay, let’s just get rid of it,'” Tony recalls.

Understandably, tempers began to flare (and not just from whichever underpaid person had to clean up after those litterbugs), but when Tony came over laughing to hug it out, Cory’d had enough. And boom!

So, will Pastagate mean the end of the $1 million road for Cory and his partner, Devin Walker? Answers tonight on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, 9 p.m. ET on MTV.