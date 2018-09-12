The Challenge: Final Reckoning's Cara Maria Shares Her Reaction to Ashley and Kyle's Hookup

After winning MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas earlier this year, Cara Maria Sorbello is back in action for her 12th season, The Challenge: Final Reckoning. As she vies for the $1 million prize alongside rival and partner Marie Roda, she’s blogging about it exclusively on PEOPLE! Follow Cara Maria on Twitter at @CaraMariaMTV.

When we left off last week, we watched the most brutal water torture elimination to date. Kayleigh and Kam pulled out yet another win, sending Jozea and Da’vonne packing to Redemption House. However, Jozea and Da’Vonne had the last laugh when the double-cross fate gave them the keys to pick their opponents for another chance back into the game.

In Redemption, the game is going strong to get Jozea and Da’Vonne’s pick to compete against them in Armageddon (and have a chance to get back into the main house). Everyone gets to go out, have some drinks, and party up for one last night and one last chance. Derrick knows he and Tori are the least likely to get picked… so he lays the charm on thick with Da’Vonne. Angela seems to be extremely bothered his attempt at flirting his way back in the game. This is a little weird coming from the girl who outright bragged about using her own flirting game with Bananas to stay safe in the game… despite having a boyfriend at home who she was living with. According to “Team Steal Your Man” logic, she and Faith can use all of their sexual skills with top male players in the game to get ahead, but it’s not OK when someone else tries it. I digress — Da’Vonne isn’t buying anything Derrick is trying to sell anyway.

‘The library is now open’

MTV

The Redemption residents get a chance to call out the main house Challengers — and ultimately reveal that Ashley and Kyle slept together. Johnny gave me the heads up right before elimination, so it wasn’t a complete shock to me. However, up until this point (and left on the editing floor), I had been hanging out in Shane’s room with Marie and Ashley a lot. We played games, read tarot cards, and girl-chatted. We have history. I’ve stood up for Ashley when people tried discrediting her win. I’ve given her props publicly many times about her heart in the game. I was in her corner. I thought we were friends, despite rolling in different friendship circles. Yet she never said a word to me about what she had done. Even after being called out in the arena, she, Kyle and the Lavenders tried to paint the Redemption House as a bunch of liars. They all continued to deny and cover up. Amazing.

For Pyramid Scheme, Jozea and Da’Vonne choose their Big Brother cohorts Natalie and Paulie and compete to solve two sides of a giant pyramid puzzle. Solving this puzzle — especially without touching the ground — is more challenging than it looks on TV. In the last round, Paulie rushes over to finish Natalie’s puzzle before he finishes his. Once her side is completed, he powers through his. They end up losing by only one piece. It was an incredibly close elimination. Close doesn’t cut it however, and Paulie and Natalie again go back to the Redemption House where they have a permanent resident parking spot at this point.

A literal purge challenge

In Dunking for Dinner, one partner dips another into the water upside down to pick up as many bags as possible, and the partner handling the lever has to do the disgusting eating contest.

I decide to dip Marie. I don’t want to get wet and she doesn’t want to eat so this challenge was made for us. The teams dipping a lighter person in the water definitely have an advantage. Marie is heavier than me so my entire body was lifting with her. I had to secure my foot under the contraption to try to hold myself down. This took a LOT of strength. Meanwhile, Marie’s tactic of trying to bite the corner of the bag was not working out. She couldn’t pick up anything.

Next to me is chaos: Shane is screaming at Nelson, Kyle and Tony are having a hard time lifting their partners, and Zach is dipping Amanda using just his pinky finger. Ashley’s skills come in handy here as she’s perfected the art of sucking the bags and balls in her mouth to pick up every last piece.

Now, Kam and I get to eat against all the guys in this purge challenge. There are no equalizers here, my friends. I don’t care what I have to eat, I’m just worried that Marie has given me the least amount of options. However, whatever she gave me, I’m going to crush.

TJ blows the horn and the eating portion of the challenge begins. In one corner, Ashley is screaming at Hunter who is annihilating everything in sight without even gagging. Da’Vonne is singing a chicken song jam to Jozea — to which I am dancing along — while Zach and Joss vomit waterfalls. Nothing really bothers me… except that while I am eating, Marie starts vomiting around me. GIRL, I’M THE ONE DOING THE EATING! GO AWAY.

Winner, winner, chicken feet dinner

Hunter wins but since this is a purge challenge, we are competing for the loser. No surprise, the girls are no match for the boys when it comes to eating. It comes down to Kam and me in the end. Meanwhile, surprise of the day, Kyle is actually in my corner cheering me on. I love eating challenges because all I have to do is eat. There’s no thinking and no athletic activity. Just eat what is on your plate. Mind over matter.

It wouldn’t be Final Reckoning if we didn’t leave you with a cliffhanger. So, will I be writing this recap from the main house or from Redemption? Find out next week. Stay weird and stay hungry, my friends.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.