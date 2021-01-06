In a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, the reality star confides in her Double Agents costars about the tragedies she experienced growing up

The Challenge 's Big T Opens Up About Losing Her Parents and Brother: 'You Don't Get Used to That'

Big T faced multiple heartbreaking challenges during her childhood.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents, Big T (née Tula Fazakerley) opens up to her castmates Kyle Christie, Amber Martinez and Devin Walker about losing multiple family members growing up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"When I was 2 years old, my little brother died and then my mom got cervical cancer," Big T shares in the clip.

The reality star explains that "in my culture in Malawi, adoption isn’t a thing," so she ended up being given to an aunt to live in the U.K. "My original dad, he passed away when I was 17 years old and my original mom passed away when I was 8 years old," she continues. "Because he didn’t want me to watch her dying, that’s why I was adopted when I was 4."

Image zoom Big T | Credit: Big T/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge's Jay Starrett Talks About How Great It Is to Have Theresa Jones on His Team

The former Shipwrecked contestant never fully moved on from the devastating losses.

"Having your mom pass and your dad, you don’t get used to that," Big T says in the preview. "You’ve just got to stay positive and just try to be strong."

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

Walker, 31, tells Big T he somewhat understands her pain, having experienced the death of his own father in 2018. But he follows up the tender moment by coming after Martinez, 25, because "she's a snake," he claims.

"You can exit now," Walker tells his fellow Are You the One? alum.

In the most recent episode, Walker — left without a partner after Nicole Zanatta injured herself during the Road Kill challenge — infiltrated Tori Deal and Cory Wharton's team and picked Deal, 27, as his new teammate after beating seasoned vet Wes Bergmann in the elimination. Walker and Deal will now compete together for their chunk of the $1 million prize. Having earned a gold skull, Walker is already eligible for a spot in this season's final.