The Challenge Favorite C.T. Tamburello Promises 'a Lot of Drama' in His MTV Wedding Special

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello is about to face a new challenge on MTV — and this one has even more obstacles!

The Challenge champ and fan favorite is getting his very own two-part wedding special, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The Challenge: C.T.’s Getting Married will follow the 38-year-old all-star’s nuptials to Lilianet Solares, 26, the mother of his two-year-old son CJ, which took place on Sept. 8 in Florida.

But the special won’t be all white dresses and fairy tales, Tamburello teases. “There was a lot of drama,” he says. “There was a lot of static between Lili, and friends and family. At first, I didn’t even think anybody from my side was going to come.”

All of that friction will be shown — and, don’t worry, it all works out. You may even see the champ get a little choked up once or twice.

“Everything just came together in the end,” Tamburello says.

For Challenge and The Real World fans, the special will be a rare glimpse into Tamburello’s life outside of his MTV universe — which is somewhat surprising for a guy who’s been a mainstay of reality television since 2003. And this will be the first time viewers will get to meet his bride.

“I really hope everybody sees how Lili is — she’s my lady tiger,” Tamburello says. “I was afraid to share my private life, but this is a chapter of my life I’m very proud of. I found myself in good hands, that’s for sure. I love her very much.”

Of course, in addition to family, CT will be joined on his big day by several of his fellow Challenge vets, including Wes Bergmann, Cara Maria Sorbello, Tony Raines, Shane Landrum, and Derrick Kosinski.

“Lili is the hardest challenge Chris will ever take on in his life,” Landrum notes in the exclusive trailer above.

The two-week event, The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married, premieres Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.