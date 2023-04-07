'The Challenge' 's Chris 'CT' Tamburello Goes Off About Bitter Divorce: 'I'm Tired of Gettin' Dragged'

Chris "C.T." Tamburello didn't mince words when discussing his messy divorce from Lilianet Solares.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, the Challenge vet, 42, weighed in on what he says has unfolded since he filed for divorce from Solares, 31, in November. For her part, Solares has issued a terse response.

"I'm tired of getting' dragged," Tamburello said. "Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I've given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation."

The reality star and Solares welcomed son Christopher Jr., known as CJ, in 2016 and tied the knot two years later. Their wedding aired on MTV as a two-part special titled CT's Getting Married, and Solares has previously appeared in video calls with Tamburello on The Challenge.

CT Tamburello/ instagram

Last month, the pair reached a temporary court agreement regarding finances and custody that included Solares conceding to move out of the home she shared with Tamburello and into a rental property to which he will contribute $7,200. Tamburello also agreed to provide Solares with an additional $761 a month in temporary support.

In a rambling outburst on Instagram Friday, Tamburello accused Solares of "hiding money" and speculated that her new boyfriend, who he referred to as "a f---ing stripper from Magic Mike," has been paying all of her bills. (Solares previously listed a role as a food and beverage manager at Magic Mike Live Miami in her Instagram bio, but has since removed that information.)

"It wasn't [until] mediation when she talked about, the mediator said she's not going to get alimony because she's making 70 grand a year," the actor claimed. "Wait, how much? 'You didn't know?' No, I didn't know! F---, where's all the money? Good question. It wasn't until we got the financial statements that we realized that me and [our son], CJ, were her secret life."

The Challenge Chris "CT" Tamburello. Lars Niki/Getty

Tamburello asserted that, when he first started dating Solares, he didn't know she was still married to her first husband. Tamburello believes Solares's new boyfriend may be finding himself in the same situation now.

"The same thing she's doing to me with this new guy is the same thing I did to her first husband," Tamburello said. "I didn't know. I really didn't know she told me her ex-fiancé was cheating on her. I didn't know she was still married."

Tamburello said "it didn't have to come to this," and claimed that, initially, Solares told him, "I don't want child support. I don't even want alimony." He'd supposedly suggested having her return the $200,000 he said he gave her to open up a nightclub amid the divorce.

Now, "I'm hemorrhaging for the next how many months paying for everything," he complained.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Tamburello also alleged that, despite the agreement, Solares continues to live in his house.

"Why are you still living in my house?" he said. "Oh, here we go, now [it's a] 'hostile environment' this, that and the other thing — you're trying to kick me out of the house? Full custody of the kid? I didn't know I had a life insurance policy. I don't know who's counseling her. The reason she's upset [is] because she wanted to file, she didn't think I was going to do it."

The five-time Challenge winner claimed CJ would prefer to live with his father.

"Now, I'm going to stay at home, work on my sweatband collection, be a stay-at-home dad," Tamburello said.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Terry Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Tamburello received support from his costar Kyle Christie, who commented on the video before Tamburello deleted it.

"You're the best parent no one can take that away from you everyone see's it," wrote the Geordie Shore star, 30.

Tamburello commented that he posted the video in reaction to what had transpired in court.

"My hand and heart is on the Bible," he wrote. "This is my life and my truth."

Hours after Tamburello's rant, Solares posted a screenshot of a psychiatric organization's web page defining Narcisstic Personality Disorder to her private Instagram Story with the caption: "All [I] am going to say..."

PEOPLE has reached out to Solares.