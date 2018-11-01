The Challenge's Cara Maria Won't Call Paulie Her Boyfriend — But Talks About Their Sex Life

The hottest couple to come out of MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning is about to take the next step in their relationship: tattoos.

Current Challengers Cara Maria Sorbello and her Big Brother alum beau Paulie Calafiore took a break from scaling walls and doing puzzles to appear on MTV’s new series, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, hosted by Jersey Shore queen Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Younger‘s Nico Tortorella.

On the show, each pair designs and selects a tattoo for the other person, only to be revealed after they’ve already been permanently inked.

Sitting on the couch before ink is put to skin, Cara Maria attempts to define her five-month relationship with Paulie: “We’re seeing each other. I guess we’re dating, but it’s not exclusive. It’s not commitment. We’re just enjoying each other while we have each other.”

MTV

Snooki isn’t fooled and asks outright, “How’s your sex?”

“It’s… the best I’ve ever had,” Cara Maria confesses. (Wonder what her Challenge exes, Abram Boise and Kyle Christie, think about that!)

While the new couple doesn’t exchange “I love yous,” Paulie hints that he has something he wants to say with that tattoo he’s going to have inked onto Cara Maria. “We tiptoe around a lot of things when it comes to our feelings,” he says. “I’ve got a secret and I’m going to reveal it in this tattoo.”

How Far Is Tattoo Far? airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on MTV.