Amanda Garcia is engaged!

On Monday, the Challenge and Are You the One? star announced on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Ray. Garcia, 27, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

In Instagram photos announcing the happy news, Garcia, dressed in a cheetah dress that accentuated her growing baby bump, showed off her diamond ring as she stood beside Ray, who opted for a white button-down shirt and red pants. The pair posed together as they stood beside building blocks that spelt out “Baby XOXO.”

“I said yassss!” Garcia captioned the sweet photos, adding a ring emoji. The photos also included the moment Ray got down on one knee to pop the question.

Image zoom Amanda and Ray Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

Image zoom Amanda and Ray Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

RELATED: Nikki Bella Steps Out Wearing a Band on Her Ring Finger, One Week After Announcing Engagement

The reality star also shared an up-close photo of her ring on her Instagram Story, writing, “OMG I could die,” with a crying face emoji and tagging her fiancé.

Image zoom Amanda and Ray Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

Image zoom Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

Several alumni of The Challenge commented on Garcia’s Instagram post to congratulate the couple. Ashley Mitchell, who competed on War of the Worlds with Garcia in early 2019, posted several heart-eyed emojis.

Six-time competitor Cory Wharton commented a clapping-hands emoji on Garcia’s post, while Nany González, who also competed on War of the Worlds, wrote, “Congrats,” with a heart emoji.

Garcia also announced the news on Twitter. “I’m engaged bitch,” she wrote with a ring emoji.

I’m engaged bitch 💍 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) January 13, 2020

RELATED: The Challenge Favorites Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged!

In September, Garcia announced that she and Ray are expecting their first child together. She shared several Instagram photos of her and Ray holding an ultrasound pic, writing, “Arriving soon. February 2020.”

Garcia was originally a contestant on season 3 of Are You The One? in 2015. She has since competed on five seasons of The Challenge: Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.