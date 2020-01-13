The Challenge Star Amanda Garcia Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ray

The MTV star is currently pregnant with her and Ray's first child together

By Eric Todisco
January 13, 2020 02:13 PM

Amanda Garcia is engaged!

On Monday, the Challenge and Are You the One? star announced on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Ray. Garcia, 27, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

In Instagram photos announcing the happy news, Garcia, dressed in a cheetah dress that accentuated her growing baby bump, showed off her diamond ring as she stood beside Ray, who opted for a white button-down shirt and red pants. The pair posed together as they stood beside building blocks that spelt out “Baby XOXO.”

“I said yassss!” Garcia captioned the sweet photos, adding a ring emoji. The photos also included the moment Ray got down on one knee to pop the question.

Amanda and Ray
Amanda Garcia/ Instagram
Amanda and Ray
Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

RELATED: Nikki Bella Steps Out Wearing a Band on Her Ring Finger, One Week After Announcing Engagement

The reality star also shared an up-close photo of her ring on her Instagram Story, writing, “OMG I could die,” with a crying face emoji and tagging her fiancé.

Amanda and Ray
Amanda Garcia/ Instagram
Amanda Garcia/ Instagram

Several alumni of The Challenge commented on Garcia’s Instagram post to congratulate the couple. Ashley Mitchell, who competed on War of the Worlds with Garcia in early 2019, posted several heart-eyed emojis.

Six-time competitor Cory Wharton commented a clapping-hands emoji on Garcia’s post, while Nany González, who also competed on War of the Worldswrote, “Congrats,” with a heart emoji.

Garcia also announced the news on Twitter. “I’m engaged bitch,” she wrote with a ring emoji.

RELATED: The Challenge Favorites Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged!

In September, Garcia announced that she and Ray are expecting their first child together. She shared several Instagram photos of her and Ray holding an ultrasound pic, writing, “Arriving soon. February 2020.”

Garcia was originally a contestant on season 3 of Are You The One? in 2015. She has since competed on five seasons of The ChallengeRivals IIIInvasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.