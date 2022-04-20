The Challenge: All Stars Sees Mark Long, Nia Moore, Wes Bergmann and More Return for Season 3
Fans of The Challenge: All Stars can expect, well, exactly what they've come to expect from the competition series: mud, sweat, and a whole lotta drama.
The cast for the upcoming third season, premiering May 11 on Paramount+, will see favorites from every era of the franchise returning to the streamer spinoff, as well as some much-loved All Stars first-timers (we see you, Wes Bergmann). And there's an all-new twist.
For the first time in the franchise, All Stars season is only featuring the very best of the best. Players will have to have either previously qualified for or won a Challenge final.
The series will also "reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000," reads the official season description.
Mark Long, Veronica Portillo, Brad Fiorenza and Nia Moore are among the series vets returning for the jam-packed season.
In addition to announcing the season 3 cast, Paramount+ unveiled a trailer teasing what's to come.
The contestants are fighting "tooth and nail" in the "most cutthroat game that has ever been invented." T.J., 45, even tells the contenders he "upped the ante" for season 3, saying he's "only invited an elite group of competitors."
"Every competitor here has made it to a final," he continues. "This will be your biggest competition yet."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The chosen all-stars aren't backing down, either.
Wes says he is "not here to play a clean game." Continuing, the 38-year-old adds: "I'm here to play the messiest game you've ever seen."
But his determination doesn't stop there as he later tells his competitors: "I'm going to f--- you guys up. I am going to win."
While the experience proves to be too stressful for one female contender, Sylvia Elsrode says: "I'm coming for that bitch's head. I want it off."
Scroll below to meet the stacked season 3 cast:
- Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars
- Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges - 1 Win
- Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals
- Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals
- Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars - 1 Final
- Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final
- Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final
- Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges - 1 Final
- KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final
- Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars
- Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars
- Mark Long: 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final
- Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final
- MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win
- Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final
- Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final
- Roni Chance: 2 Challenges - 2 Wins
- Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges - 1 Final
- Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars
- Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars
- Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars
- Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final
- Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals
- Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win
The Challenge: All Stars premieres with back-to-back episodes on May 11 on Paramount+.