The Challenge: All Stars season 3 premieres May 11 on Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars Sees Mark Long, Nia Moore, Wes Bergmann and More Return for Season 3

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars can expect, well, exactly what they've come to expect from the competition series: mud, sweat, and a whole lotta drama.

The cast for the upcoming third season, premiering May 11 on Paramount+, will see favorites from every era of the franchise returning to the streamer spinoff, as well as some much-loved All Stars first-timers (we see you, Wes Bergmann). And there's an all-new twist.

For the first time in the franchise, All Stars season is only featuring the very best of the best. Players will have to have either previously qualified for or won a Challenge final.

The series will also "reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000," reads the official season description.

Mark Long, Veronica Portillo, Brad Fiorenza and Nia Moore are among the series vets returning for the jam-packed season.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS Season 3 -- T.J. Lavin host of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS with the cast: (back row L-R) Nia, MJ, Syrus, LB, Mark, Nehemiah, Tyler, Yes, Darrell, Laterrian, Brad and Melinda (front row, L-R) Roni, Jordan, Kendal, Sylvia, Jennye, Kailah, Cynthia, Tina, Kellyanne, Veronica, Jonna, and Derrick in THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season 3 streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Laura Barisonzi/MTV ENTERTAINMENT/Paramount+ ©2021 MTVE and CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved Credit: Laura Barisonzi/MTV ENTERTAINMENT/Paramount

In addition to announcing the season 3 cast, Paramount+ unveiled a trailer teasing what's to come.

The contestants are fighting "tooth and nail" in the "most cutthroat game that has ever been invented." T.J., 45, even tells the contenders he "upped the ante" for season 3, saying he's "only invited an elite group of competitors."

"Every competitor here has made it to a final," he continues. "This will be your biggest competition yet."

The chosen all-stars aren't backing down, either.

Wes says he is "not here to play a clean game." Continuing, the 38-year-old adds: "I'm here to play the messiest game you've ever seen."

But his determination doesn't stop there as he later tells his competitors: "I'm going to f--- you guys up. I am going to win."

While the experience proves to be too stressful for one female contender, Sylvia Elsrode says: "I'm coming for that bitch's head. I want it off."

Scroll below to meet the stacked season 3 cast:

Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges - 1 Win

2 Challenges - 1 Win Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals

9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals

10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

7 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars - 1 Final Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final

5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges - 1 Final

5 Challenges - 1 Final KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars

1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars

3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars Mark Long: 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win Nehemiah Clar k: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final

k: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

2 Challenges, 1 Final Roni Chance: 2 Challenges - 2 Wins

2 Challenges - 2 Wins Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges - 1 Final

3 Challenges - 1 Final Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals

: 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win