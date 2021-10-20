The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Trailer Teases Action and Ambulances: 'It's About to Get Ugly!'

The cast of The Challenge: All Stars season 2 are ready to get their game on, go play.

In the action-packed exclusive supertrailer above, we see 24 beloved Challengers and former foes battle for redemption, glory and $500,000, all appropriately set to a dramatic cover of Smash Mouth's "All Star."

"Some of you've been waiting a long time for this, the chance to capture that elusive victory," teases host TJ Lavin. "To earn your second chance, you've gotta work harder and dig deeper."

From the looks of it, they'll be doing just that — there are scenes of players running, jumping from moving vehicles and flying from some sort of contraption. But we also see Melinda Collins and Jodi Weatherton in tears, Laterrian Wallace getting into an ambulance and Tina Barta, well, making a whole lotta noise as she bangs some pans together.

"It's about to get ugly, y'all," says Teck Holmes. "Let's go!"

The 10-episode spinoff series brings together some of the fiercest players in the franchise's history, including some who haven't competed in more than 20 years. Last season's winner Yes Duffy and original Road Rules star/series co-creator Mark Long are sitting this season out — but previous finalists Darrell Taylor and Jonna Mannion are back for another shot at the title.

"Last season was the first time I have ever lost a final," says Darrell, a four-time Challenge champion. "I am back for redemption."

Also back for another go-round is Nehemiah Clark, who gives what appears to be the first-night toast. "Season 2 will be the best Challenge that they ever had," he shouts, raising his beer.

Later, he's reminded that on The Challenge, "something always comes around to bite you in the a--."

Towards the end of the clip, Katie Doyle is seen pleading — "please, please, please" — amid a heights challenge. And with good reason: She's famously injured her face multiple times during such obstacles.

Meanwhile, M.J. Garrett, a Real World: Philadelphia alum who last competed in 2009, admits, "I don't even know what I'm getting myself into, but I'm f---in' ready!"

And so are we.