Paramount+ Announces Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars — See Which Vets Will Be Back

A second season of the competition will premiere in November

By Dana Rose Falcone October 13, 2021 04:10 PM
Advertisement

Talk about a Veteran's Day to remember.

A group of 24 Challenge veterans will return to compete for $500,000 when season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 11 — Veteran's Day.

The list of competitors includes:

  • Ayanna Mackins — three Challenges 
  • Brad Fiorenza — 10 Challenges, one win
  • Casey Cooper — four Challenges
  • Cohutta Grindstaff — four Challenges
  • Darrell Taylor — nine Challenges, four wins
  • Derek Chavez — three Challenges
  • Derrick Kosinski — 10 Challenges, three wins
  • Janelle Casanave — two Challenges, one win
  • Jasmine Reynaud — five Challenges
  • Jodi Weatherton — two Challenges, three wins
  • Jonna Mannion — five Challenges
  • Katie Doyle — nine Challenges, one win
  • Kendal Darnell — one Challenge, one win
  • Laterrian Wallace — three Challenges
  • Leah Gillingwater — one Challenge
  • Melinda Collins — four Challenges
  • MJ Garrett — three Challenges, one win
  • Nehemiah Clark — four Challenges, one win
  • Ryan Kehoe — five Challenges
  • Sophia Pasquis — two Challenges
  • Steve Meinke — one Challenge
  • Teck Holmes — one Challenge
  • Tina Barta — five Challenges
  • Tyler Duckworth — four Challenges, two wins

T.J. Lavin will return as host for the 10-episode season.

RELATED: The Challenge: All Stars Cast Reunites Franchise Favorites for 'Ultimate Battle' in Trailer

The Challenge: All Stars began as the brainchild of vet Mark Long, who in 2020 came up with the idea for longtime fan favorites to return to the show. He started a social media campaign to gauge interest among both fans and competitors and the next year, All Stars — an homage to the name of the first season of Road Rules that premiered in 1998 — launched on Paramount+ in April.

"I'm pinching myself every day," Long, 50, previously told PEOPLE of getting the show off the ground. "It's pretty crazy. And I think that just shows you how relevant the genre is and how people are just yearning for that nostalgia."

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies' Kelz Dyke Talks About Being Dubbed 'Leader of the Rookies'

Darnell, 41 won season 1 and will compete again this season for her second victory.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies is currently airing on MTV with a mix of veterans like Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez and Chris "C.T." Tamburello competing against newcomers from around the world for their cut of $1 million.

Season 2 of The Challenge: All stars premieres Nov. 11. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com