A second season of the competition will premiere in November

Paramount+ Announces Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars — See Which Vets Will Be Back

Talk about a Veteran's Day to remember.

A group of 24 Challenge veterans will return to compete for $500,000 when season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 11 — Veteran's Day.

The list of competitors includes:

Ayanna Mackins — three Challenges

Brad Fiorenza — 10 Challenges, one win

Casey Cooper — four Challenges

Cohutta Grindstaff — four Challenges

Darrell Taylor — nine Challenges, four wins

Derek Chavez — three Challenges

Derrick Kosinski — 10 Challenges, three wins

Janelle Casanave — two Challenges, one win

Jasmine Reynaud — five Challenges

Jodi Weatherton — two Challenges, three wins

Jonna Mannion — five Challenges

Katie Doyle — nine Challenges, one win

Kendal Darnell — one Challenge, one win

Laterrian Wallace — three Challenges

Leah Gillingwater — one Challenge

Melinda Collins — four Challenges

MJ Garrett — three Challenges, one win

Nehemiah Clark — four Challenges, one win

Ryan Kehoe — five Challenges

Sophia Pasquis — two Challenges

Steve Meinke — one Challenge

Teck Holmes — one Challenge

Tina Barta — five Challenges

Tyler Duckworth — four Challenges, two wins

T.J. Lavin will return as host for the 10-episode season.

The Challenge: All Stars began as the brainchild of vet Mark Long, who in 2020 came up with the idea for longtime fan favorites to return to the show. He started a social media campaign to gauge interest among both fans and competitors and the next year, All Stars — an homage to the name of the first season of Road Rules that premiered in 1998 — launched on Paramount+ in April.

"I'm pinching myself every day," Long, 50, previously told PEOPLE of getting the show off the ground. "It's pretty crazy. And I think that just shows you how relevant the genre is and how people are just yearning for that nostalgia."

Darnell, 41 won season 1 and will compete again this season for her second victory.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies is currently airing on MTV with a mix of veterans like Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez and Chris "C.T." Tamburello competing against newcomers from around the world for their cut of $1 million.