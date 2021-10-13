Paramount+ Announces Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars — See Which Vets Will Be Back
A second season of the competition will premiere in November
Talk about a Veteran's Day to remember.
A group of 24 Challenge veterans will return to compete for $500,000 when season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 11 — Veteran's Day.
The list of competitors includes:
- Ayanna Mackins — three Challenges
- Brad Fiorenza — 10 Challenges, one win
- Casey Cooper — four Challenges
- Cohutta Grindstaff — four Challenges
- Darrell Taylor — nine Challenges, four wins
- Derek Chavez — three Challenges
- Derrick Kosinski — 10 Challenges, three wins
- Janelle Casanave — two Challenges, one win
- Jasmine Reynaud — five Challenges
- Jodi Weatherton — two Challenges, three wins
- Jonna Mannion — five Challenges
- Katie Doyle — nine Challenges, one win
- Kendal Darnell — one Challenge, one win
- Laterrian Wallace — three Challenges
- Leah Gillingwater — one Challenge
- Melinda Collins — four Challenges
- MJ Garrett — three Challenges, one win
- Nehemiah Clark — four Challenges, one win
- Ryan Kehoe — five Challenges
- Sophia Pasquis — two Challenges
- Steve Meinke — one Challenge
- Teck Holmes — one Challenge
- Tina Barta — five Challenges
- Tyler Duckworth — four Challenges, two wins
T.J. Lavin will return as host for the 10-episode season.
The Challenge: All Stars began as the brainchild of vet Mark Long, who in 2020 came up with the idea for longtime fan favorites to return to the show. He started a social media campaign to gauge interest among both fans and competitors and the next year, All Stars — an homage to the name of the first season of Road Rules that premiered in 1998 — launched on Paramount+ in April.
"I'm pinching myself every day," Long, 50, previously told PEOPLE of getting the show off the ground. "It's pretty crazy. And I think that just shows you how relevant the genre is and how people are just yearning for that nostalgia."
Darnell, 41 won season 1 and will compete again this season for her second victory.
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies is currently airing on MTV with a mix of veterans like Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez and Chris "C.T." Tamburello competing against newcomers from around the world for their cut of $1 million.
Season 2 of The Challenge: All stars premieres Nov. 11. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.