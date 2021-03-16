Paramount+ announced an April 1 premiere date, as well as the cast, for the new series

The Challenge: All Stars Cast Reunites Franchise Favorites for 'Ultimate Battle' in Trailer

It's about to be the battle of the OGs.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ released the cast list and first trailer for the highly-anticipated The Challenge: All Stars, reuniting longtime favorites for the "ultimate battle." The streaming platform also announced an April 1 premiere date for the series.

"Each of you are some of the greatest all-stars to ever set foot on The Challenge field," says host TJ Lavin. "You were all put together for one ultimate battle: to see who is the greatest of all time."

Spearheaded by Mark Long, The Challenge: All Stars will star 22 iconic early-season players of the long-running MTV reality competition series (currently airing its 36th season) like Ruthie Alcaide, Eric "Big Easy" Banks, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk, Syrus Yarbrough and more competing for $500,000 in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

And while some remain seasoned players, others haven't competed in more than two decades.

"Let's show them how the OGs used to roll!" says Long.

One thing is clear: none of them are there to mess around. Along with epic competition, the trailer also teases plenty of cuddling, gossiping and tension as old rivalries are resurrected.

"Don't mess with me," says Stolarczyk, who previously competed in seven seasons.

Another clip showed Cannatella and Katie Cooley clashing. "Fifteen years ago we're talking about," Cooley says. "Let it go!"

See below for the full cast of The Challenge: All Stars.

Ace Amerson - 4 Challenges

Alton Williams - 4 Challenges, 1 win

Aneesa Ferreira - 14 Challenges

Arissa Hill - 1 Challenges

Beth Stolarczyk - 7 Challenges

Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges, 5 wins

Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges, 3 wins

Eric “Big Easy” Banks - 6 Challenges

Jemmye Carroll - 7 Challenges

Jisela Delgado - 3 Challenges

Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges

Katie Cooley - 9 Challenges, 1 win

KellyAnne Judd - 4 Challenges

Kendal Sheppard - 1 Challenge, 1 win

Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges

Mark Long - 6 Challenges, 2 wins

Nehemiah Clark - 4 Challenges, 1 win

Ruthie Alcaide - 4 Challenges

Syrus Yarbrough - 5 Challenges, 1 win

Teck Holmes - 1 Challenge

Trishelle Cannatella - 4 Challenges

Yes Duffy - 3 Challenges, 1 win

Along with watching the competition play out, fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, eliminations and drama with The Challenge: Aftermath, an exclusive after-show that will stream on Paramount+ and on The Challenge YouTube channel.