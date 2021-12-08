The Challenge: All Stars' Casey Cooper Is Married, Expecting First Child With Husband

The 34-year-old The Challenge: All Stars contestant, who is expecting her first baby in March, tied the knot with her husband in an intimate ceremony at The Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas

Casey Cooper said, "I do!"

The 34-year-old The Challenge: All Stars contestant, who is also expecting her first child in March 2022, tied the knot with her husband Kyle in an intimate ceremony at The Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas.

On Tuesday, the MTV star gave her followers an inside look at her big day on Instagram, including snapshots showcasing her adorable baby bump.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," Cooper captioned an array of shots that featured the bride and groom walking down the aisle. The pregnant TV star also shared a few snaps with her wedding party, as well as an inside look into the reception venue.

Fellow The Challenge: All Stars contestant Trishelle Cannatella commented, "You look beautiful! Huge congrats," while Syrus Yarbrough wrote, "Congrats girl!!!!!! U look amazing."

Cooper also gave a shoutout to the ladies in her bridal party, in a separate Instagram post.

"Literally yesterday was a dream. Thank gawd for these girls who put up with me and have helped me sooooo incredibly much over the last few weeks and especially this weekend. I'm beyond grateful to each of you and so lucky to call all 3 of you family," Cooper shared in a heartfelt post.

In November, Cooper announced on Instagram that she and her now-husband are expecting their first child together. Alongside a photo of a letter board that read "We can't wait to meet you. Mini Allstar. March 2022," she wrote: "I'm not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait. For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we've figured out how to share our happy news with everyone."

In her Instagram bio, she also refers to herself as a "bonus mom."

Cooper joined the Challenge fray in 2006 on Fresh Meat, where she was partnered with two-time champ Wes Bergmann. The pair came in third place.

In October, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the action-packed supertrailer for season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, in which 24 beloved Challengers, including Cooper, battled for redemption, glory and $500,000.

"Some of you've been waiting a long time for this, the chance to capture that elusive victory," teased host TJ Lavin. "To earn your second chance, you've gotta work harder and dig deeper."

The 10-episode spinoff series brings together some of the fiercest players in the franchise's history, including some who haven't competed in more than 20 years. Last season's winner Yes Duffy and original Road Rules star/series co-creator Mark Long are sitting this season out — but previous finalists Darrell Taylor and Jonna Mannion are back for another shot at the title.