The Challenge's Abram Boise Is Married to Rachel Missie: 'An Epic Day'

The Challenge‘s Abram Boise is officially a married man.

The longtime MTV star, 36, married Rachel Missie on June 1 in an outside ceremony in Paradise Valley, Montana, just four months after Boise popped the question to Missie with a snowy Montana backdrop.

The newlyweds shared a number of photos on Instagram from their special day, which seemed to be a small gathering of close family and friends to witness the nuptials.

“Overwhelming gratitude to the universe @rachelmissie my wife,” the reality star wrote of a photo of him embracing Missie, with the grassy landscape of Paradise Valley behind them.

Missie, who describes herself as a “Liberian Gal” on her Instagram profile, also shared a photo from the gorgeous scenery after saying “I do.”

“My husband, you are everything! 06.01.19❤️ #happilyboise,” she wrote.

The bride wore a white dress while holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling at her husband, who had a lei on top of his white dress shirt and tan pants.

Boise — who competed on The Challenge intermittently between 2003 and 2016 and also appeared on MTV’s Road Rules — shared a photo from the reception, featuring him giving a smooch on the cheek to his new wife, while sitting at their bride and groom table, which was decorated with flowers and had a glass of champagne for each of the newlyweds.

“Everything I could have hoped for and so much more. Such amazing people gathering for an epic day. Wife @rachelmissie,” he captioned the reception photo.

Fellow Real World and The Challenge star Cohutta Lee was in attendance for his pal’s special day, snapping a photo of Boise kissing his bride.

“Mr. and Mrs. Abram and Rachel Boise. #icried,” Lee wrote. The MTV stars most recently appeared together The Challenge: Battle of Bloodlines.

Following their nuptials and subsequent celebration, Boise and Missie jetted off on their honeymoon to Italy. The couple shared numerous photos from their time abroad, including a shot in front of gondolas in Venice, with Boise writing a heartfelt note in tribute of his wife.

“What’s it feel like to be the luckiest guy on the planet?” he wrote. “Overwhelming gratitude. What a honeymoon @rachelmissie as my wife by my side in this life….awesome. Stoked to be alive and married to the most beautiful woman on the planet (inside and out;)”

Missie shared her own photos of the couple smooching with the gondolas and Venice landscape behind them, as well as shared shots from Tuscany, Santorini, and Volterra throughout their trip.

The couple’s honeymoon to Italy joins the long list of trips across the globe that they have enjoyed through the years together, including Hawaii, Iceland, Australia, Cuba and Japan.

Prior to his relationship with Missie, Boise dated fellow The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello.

In September, Missie praised Boise — who owns Soundcolor Studios with his brother, Michael — in an Instagram photo, describing him as “compassionate” and “ambitious.”

“An individual who is compassionate, ambitious, loves life, and happens to be the highlight of my day,” she wrote. “The highest level of respect, admiration, and you make the world a better place…What more could a lady ask for!🕺💃🏿 @abramgboise.”