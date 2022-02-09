The reality dating show is set to premiere on Discovery+ on Feb. 12

The Cabins: 3 Couples Move In Together on the First Date in Discovery+'s New Dating Series

The Cabins is bringing a little something extra to the reality dating series table.

The new show, which premieres on Discovery+ on Feb. 12, follows three couples who move into "three cozy cabins" together on the first date — and all of the drama that comes along with it.

"The Cabins is a new reality dating show where couples meet for an extended first date in luxurious and cozy log cabins in a stunning winter setting," reads a press release announcing details about the show. "Each episode follows three couples in separate cabins as they get to know each other. After 24 hours, they will decide whether to stay another day with each other or to leave the cabin, still single."

Once the couples spend a number of days together, they will "have to check out of the cabin regardless," and will have to "choose whether or not to leave as an 'official cabins couple.' "

In the trailer for the show — which will likely appeal to fans of Married At First Sight, Love Is Blind, 90 Day Fiancé, and other compelling dating shows with a twist — a handful of singles can be seen starting their journey to finding love in one of the boldest and unconventional ways to date.

RELATED VIDEO: TLC's 90 Day: The Single Life Sees Natalie Go on Her First-Ever Blind Date

"I am so scared right now," admits one of the men in the trailer.

While the idea of moving in with a stranger on the first date is undoubtedly overwhelming, the singles on The Cabins will be doing so in style.

Their new living quarters with their potential partners are decked out with luxurious rooms, a fully stocked kitchen, and a romantic outdoor area, complete with string lights, a jacuzzi, and spectacular 360-degree views.