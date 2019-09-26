Maureen McCormick
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia got her start on The Brady Bunch, too, scoring roles on The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Teen Angel and Passions in the years following. Like her costars, she also came back for many of the Brady reunions, and dabbled in reality competition shows like Hollywood Squares and Celebrity Fit Club. However, she also dabbled in drugs, recounting in her 2008 memoir that she “spiraled downward on a path of self-destruction that cost me my career and very nearly my life.” She married Michael Cummings in 1985, and though she still struggled with sobriety and depression, welcomed a daughter with him in 1989. Now 63, she most recently hit the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, coming in eighth place in season 23.
Barry Williams
Before finding his footing as the eldest Brady son, Greg, Williams, now 64, had guest-roles on series like That Girl, Mission: Impossible and The Mod Squad. Post-Brady Bunch, he followed in the footsteps of many of his costars, joining many of the Brady specials and reunions and otherwise maintaining a fairly low profile. He has two children: a son born in 2003 and a daughter born in 2012.
Eve Plumb
Plumb joined the Brady Bunch cast as beleaguered middle daughter Jan, later returning for many of the Brady specials, making guest appearances on programs like That ’70s Show and Army Wives and taking a recurring role on Fudge. She declined some of the Brady reunions through the years, and lately, has turned her focus to painting. She’s now 61 and married, living in Laguna Beach, California.
Christopher Knight
After starring as middle son Peter on The Brady Bunch, Knight had a role on Joe’s World, and a number of guest-star spots, though found himself most known for reality TV. He ended up on The Surreal Life from 2003 to 2005, falling in love with former America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry and marrying her in 2006. Their relationship played out in front of more cameras on their reality series My Fair Brady; in 2011, however, they announced their separation. The 61-year-old, who most recently appeared on Celebrity Food Fight, wed for the fourth time in October 2016.
Susan Olsen
Sweet Cindy was a relative newcomer when she joined The Brady Bunch in 1969. Like most of her costars, her following years were filled with Brady specials and reunions and stints on reality TV. “I’d get an audition to play a tough street person or a drug addict,” she told PEOPLE in 1999, “and the response was always, ‘We can’t hire Cindy to play that role.’ ” Twice married, the 58-year-old has one son, and like her on-screen sis, has also found an outlet in art.
Mike Lookinland
Outside of his role as youngest Brady boy Bobby, Lookinland didn’t do too much in Hollywood that didn’t have Brady in the title. “The problem for me was, I lived my childhood in my 20s,” Lookinland said on a 2013 episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? He ultimately turned to drinking to cope, finding himself struggling with alcoholism at a young age. But he eventually cleaned up, married his high school sweetheart and now, at 58, has two sons. He even left a career in film production to make concrete countertops. “From the age of 8, I learned that nothing in the entertainment industry is real,” he told Oprah. “It’s all fake. Your face, your clothes, what you say — it’s all a fake. I think I was drawn to something more real that I could do myself.”
Florence Henderson
After earning the nation’s adoration as Brady matriarch Carol from 1969 to 1974, Henderson went on to rack up dozens and dozens more film credits, including a handful of Brady Bunch spinoffs and TV series from Handy Manny and The Cleveland Show to The Hollywood Squares and an eponymous talk show. She also had a big run in reality TV — appearing on both The Surreal Life and season 11 of Dancing with the Stars — and three cooking shows, Country Kitchen (1985), Good Food, Good Deeds (2011) and Who’s Cooking with Florence Henderson (2013). The actress passed away at the age of 82 on Nov. 24, 2016, after being hospitalized for heart failure.
Robert Reed
Henderson’s on-screen husband got his start in the mid-50s, finding fame on the TV series The Defenders in 1961. Following his role of Mike The Brady Bunch, he joined the cast of TV miniseries Roots, for which he earned an Emmy nomination, landing another full-time gig on 1981’s Nurse. He famously butted heads with Brady creator Sherwood Schwartz, telling PEOPLE shortly before his death in 1992, “To the degree that it serves as a baby-sitter, I’m glad we did it. But I do not want it on my tombstone.” At 59, Reed lost his life to colon cancer, though it was later revealed he was also HIV-positive and had kept his homosexuality a secret (he’d been married to a woman, with whom he’d had a daughter, from 1954 to 1959). “I don’t think The Brady Bunch could have existed at that time with the public knowing that Robert Reed was gay,” Henderson told ABC after his passing. “I just don’t think they would have bought it.”
Ann B. Davis
The Bradys’ beloved maid starred on 1955’s The Bob Cummings Show and 1965’s The John Forsythe Show before donning her iconic blue dress and white apron for her role as Alice on The Brady Bunch and its various spin-offs. She never married and never took on another big gig, living comfortably on her Screen Actors Guild pension and taking on aerobics and theology. “It is obvious,” she told PEOPLE in 1992, “I am where the Lord wants me to be.” She died in 2014 at the age of 88.