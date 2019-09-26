Henderson’s on-screen husband got his start in the mid-50s, finding fame on the TV series The Defenders in 1961. Following his role of Mike The Brady Bunch, he joined the cast of TV miniseries Roots, for which he earned an Emmy nomination, landing another full-time gig on 1981’s Nurse. He famously butted heads with Brady creator Sherwood Schwartz, telling PEOPLE shortly before his death in 1992, “To the degree that it serves as a baby-sitter, I’m glad we did it. But I do not want it on my tombstone.” At 59, Reed lost his life to colon cancer, though it was later revealed he was also HIV-positive and had kept his homosexuality a secret (he’d been married to a woman, with whom he’d had a daughter, from 1954 to 1959). “I don’t think The Brady Bunch could have existed at that time with the public knowing that Robert Reed was gay,” Henderson told ABC after his passing. “I just don’t think they would have bought it.”