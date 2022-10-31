'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'

The engagement comes after the couple went Instagram official on their 10-month anniversary in April

By
Published on October 31, 2022 06:59 PM
The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Boyfriend: ‘YES YES YES YES’
Photo: Rachel Bradshaw/instagram

Rachel Bradshaw is now a bride-to-be!

On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year.

The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.

"YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! 💍 😭," the reality star, who is the daughter of NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, captioned the post.

Friends and family celebrated Bradshaw's engagement news in the comment section.

Bradshaw's sister Erin shared, "So happy for you! Love you! 🖤" and the newly engaged star responded, "love you sissy !! And it was in your kitchen 😭😭"

Savannah Chrisley also posted, "Ahhhh!!! Congratulations sweet girl ❤️" while Jessie James Decker added, "Omg Rach!!!!!!!!!!"

Rachel Bradshaw/instagram

The engagement comes after the couple went Instagram official on their 10-month anniversary in April. At the time, Bradshaw wrote, "Happy 10 months to this man" alongside a photo of the pair sharing a smooch.

Just last week, Bradshaw also shared an Instagram photo of her and her beau kissing with the caption, "Heart=happy ❤️."

Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in a car crash in 2014.

The Bradshaw Bunch is currently available to stream on Peacock.

