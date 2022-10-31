Entertainment TV 'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES' The engagement comes after the couple went Instagram official on their 10-month anniversary in April By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 06:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rachel Bradshaw/instagram Rachel Bradshaw is now a bride-to-be! On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo. "YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! 💍 😭," the reality star, who is the daughter of NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, captioned the post. Rachel Bradshaw Releases Music Video for 'Bucket List' Duet with Jamey Johnson: Watch 'If I Needed You' Friends and family celebrated Bradshaw's engagement news in the comment section. Bradshaw's sister Erin shared, "So happy for you! Love you! 🖤" and the newly engaged star responded, "love you sissy !! And it was in your kitchen 😭😭" Savannah Chrisley also posted, "Ahhhh!!! Congratulations sweet girl ❤️" while Jessie James Decker added, "Omg Rach!!!!!!!!!!" Rachel Bradshaw/instagram The Celebrity Engagements of 2022 The engagement comes after the couple went Instagram official on their 10-month anniversary in April. At the time, Bradshaw wrote, "Happy 10 months to this man" alongside a photo of the pair sharing a smooch. Just last week, Bradshaw also shared an Instagram photo of her and her beau kissing with the caption, "Heart=happy ❤️." Rob Bironas, Ex-Titans Kicker & Terry Bradshaw's Son-in-Law, Killed in Car Crash Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in a car crash in 2014. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Bradshaw Bunch is currently available to stream on Peacock.