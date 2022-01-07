The Boys Season 3 Gets Summer Premiere Date — Watch the Announcement Video

The Boys are back for an exciting new season!

On Friday, Prime Video teased the return of the popular superhero series with a new announcement video. The clip confirmed The Boys' third season will drop on June 3.

"Hughie's first time on national TV. How'd he do? @theboystv @voughtintl #sevenonseven #theboys #season3 #june3rd," Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, shared on Instagram Friday.

The first three episodes will be available on the premiere date, and the remainder of the eight-episode season will arrive on the streaming every Friday thereafter. According to Prime Video, fans can also expect an "epic" season finale airing on July 8.

Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Jensen Ackles star in the show's highly-anticipated third season.

The Boys Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime

The Boys was a smash hit for Prime Video following its 2019 debut, and fans last saw their favorite group of vigilantes hit the small screen in 2020 for its second season. Filming on season 3 began last February, with Quaid, 29, later confirming that production wrapped months later in September.

"THATS A WRAP ON SEASON 3! Thank you to everyone who worked on this season," the actor tweeted at the time, sharing a selfie of himself giving a thumb's up on an airplane. "This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much."

Quaid then teased, "I can't wait for you guys to see just how f----- up this season is. You're not ready. @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #Season3."

Responding to the tweet, the show's official Twitter account said: "He's not lying. Buckle up."

The Boys Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Last May, Quaid also spoke with Inverse about what viewers can expect from The Boys' third season. "We are doing some insane, insane stuff this season. No one is okay," he said.

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's New York Times best-selling comic of the same name.